Motherhood is a beautiful feeling that every woman wants to enjoy in their lifetime. Irrespective of what profession you are in, bonding with your newborns is extremely important as it helps the newborn to understand the unknown world he/she has just stepped in, and at the same time who doesn't want to experience motherhood? After all, mother-child bonding is one of the most precious sights in the whole universe. According to experts, bonding between a mother and her baby helps the child attain a sense of security and self-esteem. This priceless bonding also helps the mother feel extremely connected to her child and thus the relationship of eternity begins. A baby when opens the eyes, looks out for a secured lap that can help nurture the baby's emotional social, and mental growth. A mother is the one who does that for her little one. And, as said, we all are the same – irrespective of the profession, religion, or anything else that can draw a line, a mother always remains a mother and the bonding remains the same too. On the special occasion of International Women's Day, Bollywood's new moms too took to their social media and share a glimpse of their bonding with the newborns. Here is a look at some of the pics:

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Motherhood; Posts First Picture Of Newborn Son

Bollywood diva and a new mom — actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first image of her newborn son on Instagram on Monday. The actress took to her social media account to wish her fans Happy Women's day. Holding her baby, Kareena uploaded a selfie-and captioned the picture saying: "There is nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves".

The post was bombarded with comments, including one from Kareena’s sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, who wrote: “You’re a rock. Love you”. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21 in Mumbai. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Virat Kohli Shares Photo Of Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter

In another post, India cricket captain Virat Kohli Monday posted a touching message to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, Vamika, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” wrote Kohli on Instagram handle.

Kohli, who became a father on January 11 this year, posted an image of Anushka and Vamika along with his message.

Tips To Bond Better With Your Newborns

1. Regularly touch and cuddle your little one. Physical closeness is extremely important when it comes to increasing the bonding between a mother and a child.

2. Respond to your baby’s expressions and try to connect to them.

3. Talk to your newborn as often as you can in soothing, reassuring tones

4. Breastfeeding is another important step when trying to build mother-child bonding.

Are you a new mom too? Share your ideas and pictures with the newborn and how you are bonding with your baby.