After months of anticipation Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son after Taimur on February 21 2021. Kareena gave birth to the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai on Sunday. The baby birth was announced by Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as reported by ANI. With the second child here people are eager to know what they would name their son as many controversies had erupted when they named their first child Taimur. As soon as the couple revealed the name of their first son it became a subject of controversy across India. While they received