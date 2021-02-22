After months of anticipation, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son after Taimur on February 21, 2021. Kareena gave birth to the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. The baby birth was announced by Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as reported by ANI. With the second child here, people are eager to know what they would name their son as many controversies had erupted when they named their first child, Taimur. As soon as the couple revealed the name of their first son, it became a subject of controversy across India. While they received much criticism for naming their child “Taimur,” many fans supported the decision. But did you know that Saif had a different name in his mind for his first son? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers a baby boy: Know a few post-delivery recovery rules

Kareena Kapoor Chose To Name Him Taimur, But Saif Liked The Name “Faiz”

Back in 2016, when the couple decided to name their son, Taimur, it ignited a debate as many criticized them, claiming that the name was inspired by Timur, the Turkish invader. However, Saif denied the claims, saying that the word "Taimur" means "iron," which the couple found attractive and interesting. But Saif also had a different name in his mind for his first son – Faiz, to be specific.

In an interview with India Today, Kareena revealed that Saif wanted to name Tamiur, Faiz. But she wanted to give him this name because it means "iron-willed." She said, "There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron,' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur."

Does The Couple Have A Name In Their Mind?

Talking to Neha Dhupia in an interview on What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor said, “After the whole name controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not really thought about it. We are going to leave it last minute and then again spring a surprise.”

Since the couple sticking to the name “Taimur” drew a lot of flak from their fans, there is a possibility that the couple might name their son “Faiz.” According to baby name directories, Faiz is an Arabic name that means “successful” and “victorious,” which seems like an apt name for Taimur’s brother. Well, it will be interesting to know which baby name would the couple choose for the little boy.