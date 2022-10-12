World Arthritis Day 2022: Can Juvenile Arthritis Be Problematic If Ignored?

Dr Suvrat Arya shares everything about (JIA) Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2022: If arthritis is a debilitating disease in adults, it worsens in children. Children that suffer from the condition frequently don't know how to handle the problem. As a result, their capacity to lead an active life is limited, and their reliance on medications is growing. Additionally, due to dietary restrictions, many children are made to give up their favourite candies and pastries. Arthritis in children under 16 is often referred to as juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA).

It is a common chronic condition in children and a significant contributor to both short- and long-term disability. Joint stiffness, oedema, and persistent discomfort are all symptoms of JIA. While some kids may only have symptoms for a few months, others may have symptoms their entire lives. In addition, growth issues and eye irritation might be brought on by complications. The goals of treating juvenile idiopathic arthritis include managing pain, enhancing function, and avoiding joint deterioration.

Dr Suvrat Arya, Senior Consultant, Department of Rheumatology, Jaypee Hospital Noida, shares everything about (JIA) Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Children with JIA must take their medications on time, consume a healthy diet, and get the right amount of exercise or therapeutic activity. Activities that exercise the joints and muscles, including swimming and biking, should be promoted. A study found that India has higher rates of polyarticular (JIA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) than the west. Nevertheless, the patient-to-doctor ratio in India's field remains appalling despite the rising number of instances. This severely hampers the likelihood of receiving an accurate diagnosis on time. Furthermore, delayed therapy might lead to irreversible joint injury and skeletal growth.

Symptoms Of Juvenile Arthritis

Pain and swelling in joints and stiffness in the morning Anorexia, weight loss and stunted growth Abnormalities of growth and development Eye, skin, muscle, liver, or renal inflammation Tissue deposition of the protein amyloid

Dos

Eat a balanced diet Small frequent meals Stay hydrated

Don'ts

Avoid heavy meals Avoid oily food, sweets, high fat and high carbohydrate Avoid fasting for long hours Cut down on smoking and alcohol Restrict bakery products