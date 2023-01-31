Just Had A Baby? Newborn Child’s Sleep Pattern Decoded

Just Had A Baby? Newborn Child’s Sleep Pattern Decoded

As a first time parent, you should know that new born babies need about 18 hours of sleep everyday and this is only natural.

Are you a first time parent? As soon as you become a parent, there are multiple things that you should note down for example, when to feed your baby, how often you can feed your baby, how much sleep do they require, and other things related to your baby's health. According to experts, new born babies ideally need about 8 to 9 hours of sleep during the day and at least 8 hours at night. They do not sleep at one stretch and this is normal for all new born babies. Babies have a small stomach and they wake up frequently when they are hungry. Generally, almost all babies do not sleep through the night until they are three months old. This age however, can vary. Some babies take one year to sleep through the night but it is more common for them to wake up and eat their meal every 3 hours.

Here is all that you need to know about your baby's sleep pattern and why they behave the way they do. Decoding your baby's pattern will make it more simple for you to take care of them.

How Can You Help Your Baby Sleep?

Babies may not be able to form their own sleeping and waking patterns, especially in going to sleep. You can help your baby sleep by knowing the signs of sleep readiness, teaching him or her to fall asleep on his or her own, and providing the right environment for comfortable and safe sleep.

TRENDING NOW

Babies do not know when they feel tired, hungry and sleepy. Only parents can understand what they are feeling through some signs like incessant crying, fussing or other behaviors. Parents should pay attention to such signs and help them get ready for sleep when they are sleepy or feed them when they are hungry. Sometimes, even when babies are very tired and sleepy, they are not able to go to sleep because of their inability to understand. It is the parent's job to teach them to fall sleep on their own by techniques such as swaddling or rocking them back and forth or Ferberizing and basically providing them with a comfortable environment so that they can sleep on their own.

Types Of Sleep In Newborns

REM Sleep: Babies sometimes experience rapid eye movements while they are sleeping and when they are dreaming. Almost half of their sleep time is spent in this type of REM sleep. In comparison, older children experience less REM sleep, says experts.

Non- REM Sleep: There are four stages of non-REM sleep in new born children. The signs are, drooping of eyes, Drowsiness, opening and closing of eyes, dozing, which means that your baby is in a light sleep and not moving or talking when your baby is in a deep sleep.

You may like to read

Signs That Your Baby Needs To Sleep

Your baby may show signs of being ready for sleep when you see the following signs:

Rubbing eyes

Yawning

Rubbing eyes

Fussing

Looking away

RECOMMENDED STORIES