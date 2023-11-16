John Legend, Chrissy Teigen On Teaching Their Kids To Give Back To The Community: 'Help People'

As parents, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are teaching their children the importance of being kind. (Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen)

The singer said there is an important parenting lesson in this. "They've gone with us to help feed people who are hungry, they've gone to homeless shelters with us."

Being a parent means teaching children good values, and making sure they turn out to be kind human beings, who know when to give back to the society and come to the aid of people who are less privileged than them. John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing just that.

Legend -- an American singer-songwriter and record producer -- who shares four kids with his model and cookbook author wife Teigen, recently took some time out and volunteered at a Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC) in Los Angeles. They helped out the families living there by cooking breakfast for them, as their children received critical medical care.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with his 15.9 million followers, writing: "I'm honored to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organisation that helps families with sick children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services around the world.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

"On Sunday, my family and I shared our family tradition of making Sunday morning pancakes with the families staying at our local Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles. As a father, I understand how important it is to have a strong support system during difficult times..."

Legend, 44, later told People magazine that he and Teigen, 37, were "excited to make it a family affair". "These families come from all over, and their kids are being treated at Children's Hospital and it's really difficult for families to deal with that. We were happy to come and cook for them and spend some time."

The couple -- parents to Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 9 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months -- was accompanied by Luna and Miles during the initiative. Legend added that this was their kids' first time at the Ronald McDonald House. "We made our mochi pancakes, one of Chrissy's recipes. A lot of the kids that were there, some were patients, some were siblings of patients, but our kids bonded with all of them quickly. They were playing basketball with them, having a good time. I enjoyed watching them," he was quoted as saying.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The singer added that there is an important parenting lesson in all this. "We try to teach them that it's important to give back and to help other people. They've gone with us to help feed people who are hungry, they've gone to homeless shelters with us. We try to teach them to be appreciative of what they have and also know that there are a lot of people that don't have the privileges that they do, so we should do what we can to help them," he shared with the publication.