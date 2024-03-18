Is Your Teenager Breaking Into Acne Often? Here's What You Can Do

Teenage acne is not the end of the world. Find out what can help. (Photo: Freepik)

While for some teens, it does not cause too many issues, in others acne can impact their self-esteem. In some kids, severe acne can leave permanent scars, so it is important to treat it at the earliest.

For teenagers, it may feel like the end of the world, but teenage acne is actually very common around the world. According to healthychildren.org, changes during puberty can lead to acne. For example, increased levels of hormones during the teen years can lead to more sebum production, which can cause the pores to become clogged up. Acne can be seen in many places, such as the face, neck, upper back, chest and shoulders. While for some teens, it does not cause too many issues, in others acne can impact their self-esteem. In some kids, severe acne can leave permanent scars, so it is important to treat it at the earliest.

Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to explain that acne bumps are often seen in the T-zone area of teens, comprising the forehead, nose and chin. "These are comedones," she said, meaning small, white, or dark bumps that give the skin a rough texture.

The expert suggested five simple tips to reduce these bumps; read on.

Washing face

It is important to wash the face twice every day. In the case of boys, they sometimes skip washing their face entirely, which is not ideal. The dermatologist said that if a teen's skin is very oily, they can use a salicylic acid-based face wash.

Shampooing

In order to get rid of acne, make sure you shampoo thoroughly. Teenagers with acne issues must shampoo a minimum of three times a week. When the scalp is clean, the face will become clear of acne and other such breakouts.

No sugar

Make sure your teenager stays away from sugary drinks. It means no artificially-sweetened beverages, milkshakes, or cold coffee. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when there is a spike in the blood sugar level, it can cause inflammation in the body. "These spikes also cause your body to make more sebum, an oily substance in your skin. Both inflammation and excess sebum can lead to acne," it states.

Wear a band

According to the expert, parents must make their teens wear a band at home so that the hair does not fall on the face and forehead is clear and able to 'breathe'.

Light moisturiser

Make sure your child uses a light moisturiser. They must use it once a day. If their skin is dry, the body will naturally produce more oil, which will lead to more acne. A light moisturiser can shield the face and keep it pleasantly hydrated, thereby fighting acne flare-ups.

