Red flags for speech delay parents should not ignore

Is Your Child's Speech Delay A Cause For Concern? When To See A Doctor

Babies 12 to 18 months may be able to recognize words for common objects and indicate by pointing.

Learn about the various stages of speech and language development, and some red flags on when to consult a specialist.

Speech/language development, like all other developmental milestones, occurs at a different time for each child. Many parents are concerned about their child's progress, particularly when it comes to communication. Rather than wait and watch approach, it is better for parents if they know to track their child's language and social milestones and learn about red flags on when to approach the specialist.

Although each child develops at their own pace, there are developmental trends you can track to determine whether your child is understanding the mother tongue and communicating (both gestural communication & talking) appropriately for their age. Here, Dr Kirthika Rajaraman, Consultant Developmental Paediatrician of Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore, explains the various stages of speech and language development, as well as underlines some red flags of speech delay parents should look out for.

Milestones in speech and language development

From 12 to 18 months

Social and play-based: There is obvious joint attention, child hands you a toy or book to share their happiness with you, makes noise to get your attention to share their interest with you and enjoys interactive games like "peek-a-boo". Child shows consistent attention to what you point towards whether it is in a book/or in the environment.

Gestural communication: Shakes head no to indicate protest and waves bye-bye, can point with index finger towards what they need.

Understands simple one step instructions with gestures, recognizes words for common objects (ex: shoe) and can indicate by pointing.

Speech sounds: Babbles with various sounds and produces non-speech sounds, imitates speech sounds/non-speech sounds, uses 2-6 words.

From 18 to 24 months

During this developmental period, there is still a wide range of normal in verbal skills. The personality and circumstances of your child can influence how many and how frequently you hear them speak. However, by the time your child reaches the age of two, you can anticipate the following developmental milestones:

Increasingly expanding their vocabulary. They start fluently following simple instructions.

Creating two-word phrases, even if they aren't grammatically correct.

Using words to identify images in a book or in one's surroundings.

Naming body parts and animals, as well as making animal sounds.

From 2 to 3 Years

Parents usually notice an increase in their children's speech and verbal skills between the ages of two and three. During this time, a child's vocabulary is said to grow to 200 or more words. This year's milestones to watch for includes:

Saying more words and learning new words on a regular basis.

Making sentences out of three or more words (which may still be grammatically awkward). Ask "wh" questions to know more details.

Starting to recognize colours, shapes, and concepts such as more or less and big versus small.

Singing nursery rhymes and songs or retelling stories from books you've read together on a regular basis.

Using words to express feelings for the first time.

People outside your immediate family or caregiver may still be unable to understand your child as well as you do at this age. Your child's speech should become clearer and clearer over the next year. If you are concerned about your child's speech, speak with your paediatrician about the causes of speech delays and how you can help your child's language development at home.

Red flags for speech delay parents should not ignore

The following are red flags for a speech or language delay:

By 9 months, there was no babbling.

By 15 months, there had been no first words.

By 18 months, there had been no consistent words.

By 24 months, there were no word combinations.

Speech development that is slowed or stagnant.

Strangers having difficulty understanding your child's speech at 24 months; strangers having difficulty understanding your child's speech even at 36 months.

Not expressing a desire to communicate.

Failure to respond normally, such as failing to respond when spoken to/ name call. This could include signs that the child is deaf, such as not reacting to loud noises or can be at risk for autism spectrum disorder.

A sudden deterioration in speech and language abilities. Any loss of abilities, at any age, should be addressed right away.

Also, consult a health professional if you or another caregiver has concerns about your child's speech and language development, or if your child has another problem that affects his or her speech or understanding of language, such as:

Drooling in excess.

Chewing or swallowing difficulties.

Control and coordination issues with the lips, tongue, and jaw.

Stuttering (developmental stuttering can also be a normal phenomenon between 3-4 years of age).

Track your child's speech and language development and address the deficits at right time with appropriate therapies (speech & language therapy/ oromotor therapy/oral placement therapy) for appropriate overall development in cognitive, social and play developmental domains.

