Is your child overtraining in sports? Doctor warns parents about growth plate injuries

Sports and training for young kids are increasingly becoming popular. Many kids play sports and excel in them with continued hard work and resilience in training which spans for years. Kids are involved in year-round training, specialising in sports at increasingly younger ages. This pushes their bodies to their limits. While sports are beneficial for kids in teaching discipline, determination, and physical fitness, parents are unaware of another unique risk to their kids: growth plate injuries.
According to Dr Praveen Tittal, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "A growth plate, also known as a physis, is a soft piece of cartilage located near the end of long bones in children and adolescents. Growth plates are in charge of growing bones and are responsible for determining a child's ultimate height. They are softer and weaker compared to bones. Unlike adults, who are prone to ligament tears, kids are prone to growth plate injuries."
Young athletes are at a higher risk due to the following reasons:
Sports that are commonly associated with growth plate injuries include gymnastics, football, cricket, basketball, tennis, and athletics. High-impact activities, twisting, and repetitive throwing and jumping actions are common in these sports and put excessive stress on the joints.
Some signs to watch for when your child complains of pain are:
Physicians diagnose the injury through a physical exam and imaging studies, such as X-rays. In some cases, an MRI is necessary. The treatment of growth plate injury is as follows:
The growth plate injuries can be prevented in many ways that are as follows:
Parents should avoid early specialisation in sports. By participating in different sports, a child does not over-stress a particular body part.
Children need at least 1-2 rest days a week and should avoid participating in sports on a year-round basis in a single sport.
Parents need to monitor training hours for their child. A general rule is: "Weekly training hours should not exceed a child's age."
In sports participation, proper coaching, warm-ups, conditioning exercises, etc., can help prevent growth plate injuries.
The key is educating sports participants on how to perform sports smartly. With proper care, growth plate injuries can fully heal without compromising growth plates in any way.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
