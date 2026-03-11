Is your child overtraining in sports? Doctor warns parents about growth plate injuries

Young athletes are training harder than ever. Know how excessive sports training can cause growth plate injuries in children and what parents should watch for.

Sports and training for young kids are increasingly becoming popular. Many kids play sports and excel in them with continued hard work and resilience in training which spans for years. Kids are involved in year-round training, specialising in sports at increasingly younger ages. This pushes their bodies to their limits. While sports are beneficial for kids in teaching discipline, determination, and physical fitness, parents are unaware of another unique risk to their kids: growth plate injuries.

What is a Growth Plate?

According to Dr Praveen Tittal, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "A growth plate, also known as a physis, is a soft piece of cartilage located near the end of long bones in children and adolescents. Growth plates are in charge of growing bones and are responsible for determining a child's ultimate height. They are softer and weaker compared to bones. Unlike adults, who are prone to ligament tears, kids are prone to growth plate injuries."

Why are Young Athletes at Risk?

Young athletes are at a higher risk due to the following reasons:

Their bones are still in the development stage

Repetitive stress injuries may put excessive stress on the developing bones

Young athletes who specialise in sports at a young age put excessive stress on their joints

Children may be forced to "play through the pain" due to competitive pressure

Sports that are commonly associated with growth plate injuries include gymnastics, football, cricket, basketball, tennis, and athletics. High-impact activities, twisting, and repetitive throwing and jumping actions are common in these sports and put excessive stress on the joints.

Warning Signs Parents Should Not Ignore

Some signs to watch for when your child complains of pain are:

Persistent pain in the joint for more than a few days Swelling and tenderness around a joint Limping or stiffness around a joint Pain when moving the joint The appearance of a leg being shorter or crooked

Diagnosis and Treatment

Physicians diagnose the injury through a physical exam and imaging studies, such as X-rays. In some cases, an MRI is necessary. The treatment of growth plate injury is as follows:

Conservative management of the injury through rest and immobilisation with casts and braces

Physical therapy for strengthening and increasing flexibility

Modification of activities to prevent further injury

Surgery in some cases where the growth plate is severely displaced.

Prevention: What Parents Can Do

The growth plate injuries can be prevented in many ways that are as follows:

1. Encourage Multi-Sport Participation

Parents should avoid early specialisation in sports. By participating in different sports, a child does not over-stress a particular body part.

2. Prioritise Rest Days

Children need at least 1-2 rest days a week and should avoid participating in sports on a year-round basis in a single sport.

3. Monitor Training Volume

Parents need to monitor training hours for their child. A general rule is: "Weekly training hours should not exceed a child's age."

4. Emphasise Technique and Conditioning

In sports participation, proper coaching, warm-ups, conditioning exercises, etc., can help prevent growth plate injuries.

The key is educating sports participants on how to perform sports smartly. With proper care, growth plate injuries can fully heal without compromising growth plates in any way.

