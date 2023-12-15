Is Your Child Anxious? These Are Some Tell-Tale Signs

Not just adults, but even children may show signs of anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is an emotion that is characterised by "feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure". People who suffer from anxiety disorders usually have "recurring intrusive thoughts or concerns. They may avoid certain situations out of worry". It may also present physical symptoms like sweating, trembling, dizziness, a rapid heartbeat, etc.

When it comes to anxiety in children, Madhura Visweswaran, co-founder and head of Redwood Montessori and board member of Indian Education Trust said it is important for parents to "acknowledge [their] child's fear or worry, and let them know that most children feel anxious sometimes". "Talk with your child about their worries. Gently encourage and support your child to face situations they're anxious about," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

According to the expert, parents must "wait until [the] child gets anxious before [they] step in to help", and "offer words of praise" when the child is doing something they are anxious about. Urging parents to avoid labels like 'shy' and 'anxious' for their kids, she added, "Avoid criticising your child for being afraid or worried."

In order to boost their confidence, the expert said parents must ensure their child eats nutritious food, gets enough physical activity done, and manages to rest, too. "Good physical health is important for mental health."

What anxiety looks like in a child

Be mindful of statements like:

I don't want to go to school/do an extracurricular activity

Can you stay with me?

Leave me alone!

I don't want you!

I hate you/myself

I won't do that

My stomach hurts

No one plays with me