Parents, Take Note: Intestinal Worms Can Raise The Risk Of Anaemia In Children

WHO recommends the use of preventive therapy, specifically deworming, through the administration of a single dose of albendazole (400 mg) or mebendazole (500 mg) annually or biannually. (Photo: Freepik)

Anaemia can have serious effects on children, reducing their ability to concentrate and impacting their physical stamina. Long-term blood loss due to worms leads to iron deficiency," said a doctor.

Deworming in children is crucial. According to doctors, children aged 1-19 years must be dewormed regularly so that their overall health is maintained. In fact, deworming medicine should be given to them once in 6 to 12 months. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends annual deworming for areas with higher than 20 per cent prevalence of infections, and bi-annual deworming for areas with higher than 50 per cent prevalence of infections.

Parents need to know that children get worms in their intestines due to unhygienic habits. They tend to get worms through soil -- soil transmitted helminths (STH). According to the WHO, around 220 million children (from 1 to 14 years) in India are at risk of STH infection. Additionally, WHO estimates that over 870 million children in the world are at risk of parasitic worm infection.

What is deworming?

Deworming involves administering antihelminthic medication to eliminate helminth parasites like roundworms, flukes, and tapeworms.

The risk of anaemia

According to Dr Tushar Parikh, senior consultant pediatrician and neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Pune, intestinal worms raise the risk of anaemia (low haemoglobin), as children lose blood from their bodies. "Anemia can have serious effects on children, reducing their ability to concentrate and impacting their physical stamina. Long-term blood loss due to worms leads to iron deficiency," he said.

The doctor stated that iron plays multiple important roles in the body, including brain function, oxygen transport in blood, and muscle function. Affected children may experience fatigue, tiredness, and poor concentration.

Deworming medication

Dr Parikh said it is important to use medication under the guidance of a doctor. "Commonly prescribed medications include Albendazole or Mebendazole, which work by preventing the worms from absorbing glucose, leading to them losing energy and eventually dying."

Recommended dosage

WHO recommends the use of preventive therapy, specifically deworming, through the administration of a single dose of albendazole (400 mg) or mebendazole (500 mg) annually or biannually. This is recommended for young children aged 12-23 months, preschool children aged 1-4 years, and school children aged 5-12 years (up to 14 years in certain areas) residing in regions where the prevalence of any soil-transmitted infection among children is 20 per cent or higher, said the doctor.

"For children under 24 months old, a half-dose of albendazole (200 mg) is recommended. We suggest biannual dosages for children until age 5, where the chance of STH is higher, followed by annual dosages from ages 5 to 12-14 years."

The doctor concluded by saying that intestinal worms can wreak havoc on a child's digestive system, leading to malnutrition and stunted growth. The parasites can weaken the immune system, making children more susceptible to other illnesses.