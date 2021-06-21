2020 was the year of the pandemic and there was no greater doom the world could have imagined in the beginning of that year. The pandemic brought with it the lockdown and the work from home culture leading to a sedentary lifestyle which has become a common problem now. Working and attending classes from home has become a new normal for many. As a reason it becomes an utmost priority to take care of our health. Yoga is one of the essential methods to obtain it. It teaches the ability to unite the physical, spiritual and emotional aspects within our mind and body and helps them to reach a state of inner peace and mindfulness. To raise awareness about this ancient practice and its importance in people’s lives, International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. Also Read - International Day of Yoga 2021: Make yoga a part of your daily life to deal with infertility

Yoga can benefit people of all ages and almost anyone can do it, regardless of the age or fitness level. On International Day of Yoga, Dr Seema Grover, Chief of Physiotherapy, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, shares the benefits of yoga in children and 5 easy yoga poses that they can practice.

Yoga can be highly beneficial for children

Earlier, children had an active lifestyle because of their co-curricular activities and outdoor sports. But by being forced to stay at home for abnormally longer durations, the scope of physical activities has been reduced for them and their frustration and irritability levels are on the rise. Therefore, practicing yoga and some exercises can be highly beneficial for them. Yoga is a means to improve balance, strength, endurance and aerobic capacity in children. A research has shown that yoga can improve resilience, focus, memory, self-esteem, academic performance and can also reduce anxiety and stress in children. Benefits of yoga in children include:

Increases flexibility

Helps in building strength

Improves posture

Keep joints healthy

Reduces stress

Improves breathing

Encourages body’s natural healing process

Enhances quality of sleep

Thing to keep in mind while exercising

Bone ossification is a process of bone formation in which a new bone is produced. Ossification begins about the third month of fetal life and is completed by late adolescence. For small children, yoga is a good thing as their bone is flexible and there is no chance of injury as such, but it should be done under guidance of their parents. Practicing breathing or play way counting can help in strengthening immunity even in preschoolers. For children in adolescence, precautionary engaging in yoga activities is recommended, as chances of overstretching injury are higher in them during the maturity stage of bone formation. Also, if anyone is undergoing any problem related to bone development or a having an existing injury, they should always consult a doctor/physiotherapist before engaging in any such exercises.

Easy Yoga Poses for Children

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana) – It’s a good stretch for spine and thighs. It stretches and opens the shoulder, increases the flexibility of spine. Tree Pose (Vrksasana) – It helps in standing tall and maintaining balance. It improves concentration, strengthen thigh muscles, calves and ankles while stretching chest and legs. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) – This pose helps in having a sturdy back, abs and increases strength. It stimulates the abdominal organs and releases fatigue and stress. It is also good for managing breathing problems like Asthma. Easy Pose (Sukhasana) – It is the simplest pose that a child can try. It is good for back, thighs, and hips. It gives strength to the knees and feet and helps in negating anxiety and stress. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)- Kids enjoy this pose as it makes them feel like a graceful butterfly and is believed to offer some valuable benefits like regulating bowel and intestine movement. For girls this pose is helpful in easing of the menstrual pain.

To summarize, yoga is a very good supplement or even an alternative to outdoor exercise specially in these circumstances, and adopting it as a daily routine can make a child more disciplined and focused. A child under the guidance of parents can start with one or two yoga poses initially and can gradually add it to the daily routine.

Yoga for a healthier, happier and a more sharper mind!