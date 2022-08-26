Insufficient Sleep Can Make Teenagers Obese, Here’s How Parents Can Help Them

Teenagers who sleep less than eight hours a night are at increased risk of becoming overweight or obese, say a new study.

Parents, make sure your child gets adequate sleep because lack of sleep can make them overweight or obese. Toddlers and younger children need more sleep than teenagers. Adolescents (13-18 years old) need 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night.

A new study has cautioned that teenagers who do not get eight hours of sleep every night are at higher risk of becoming overweight or obese. Short sleepers are also more likely to have excess fat around the middle, elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels compared with optimal sleepers, according to the study report, which was presented at ESC Congress 2022.

Teach good sleep habits to children

Sating that excess weight and metabolic syndrome can lead to cardiovascular diseases, the researchers highlighted the importance of teaching good sleep habits to children, in schools and at home.

At home, parents can set a good example by maintaining a consistent bedtime and reducing their children's screen time in the evening, the experts suggested.

Below are some tips parents can follow to make their children sleep better

Set up a bedtime routine and make sure your children are following it regularly. For example, a warm shower or foot bath before bed, can be incorporated into their bedtime routine for a night sleep.

Encourage your child read a book, listen to gentle music or practice breathing before bedtime. This will help them relax and fall asleep easily.

Fix a wake-up time for your children. No excuses for weekends and holidays. It's important to keep your body clock in a regular pattern to sleep better at night.

Keep your teenage child's nap short: Taking a longer nap during the day can make it harder to fall asleep at night. Try to limit their nap to 20 minutes. Do not allow late naps (late afternoon or evening) as it can also keep them up at night.

Turn off electronic devices one hour before bedtime: Research has shown that blue light from TV, computer, smartphones, suppresses the secretion of melatonin, the hormone regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Don't let them go to bed hungry or eat too much before bedtime. This can make increase alertness, make it harder for them to fall asleep. Eat light and early for a good night's sleep.

