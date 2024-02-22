Instead Of A Hard 'No', Know Why It Is Better To Explain Things To A Child

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Often, when a child is denied something with an outright 'no' and no further explanation, they get frustrated. If it happens continuously, the child may even grow resentful towards the person who is saying 'no' to them constantly. Communication is key. Parents need to understand that children do have a mind of their own, and a very curious one at that. They need to be intellectually-satiated, their questions answered in a polite and patient manner. Children need to know the whys and the hows, and the whats and the whens. Only when they get a satisfactory answer, will they realise why certain things are discouraged. It will lead to them becoming more empathetic and emotionally adept.
According to parenting coach Swati Gupta, it is important to say 'yes' to children, but with limitations, instead of saying 'no' all the time. Imploring parents to change the way they speak, she states that providing a clear and age-appropriate explanation to children can be beneficial, as it helps them understand the reason behind parents' decision. It also promotes their understanding of 'rules and boundaries'.
In an Instagram post, the expert said that even adults do not like to hear 'no' all the time. At the same time, setting limits with a child is also important.
The parenting coach listed the benefits of positive communication on children:
Explaining the reason helps the child understand the purpose behind the decision.
It becomes an opportunity for the child to learn about values, safety, responsibilities.
It encourages open communication between you and your child, building trust.
It empowers the child with knowledge, making them more likely to cooperate willingly.
