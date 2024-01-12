Infant Lung Health: The Link Between Environmental Factors And Respiratory Well-Being Of Your Baby

Creating a healthy environment for your baby is essential for their overall well-being, and respiratory health is a crucial aspect of it.

Scroll down to read this exclusive interview with Dr Nandana Bala, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, on how pollution can affect your new born baby.

As a parent, you always strive to provide the best environment for your child to grow and thrive. One crucial aspect of their well-being is their respiratory health. In recent years, many professionals from the medical fraternity have voiced concern about the link between environmental factors and the respiratory well-being of babies. And with air pollution becoming a part of our daily lives, this concern is growing. One of the primary environmental factors that can affect your baby's respiratory well-being is air quality. Poor air quality, characterized by high levels of pollutants such as particulate matter and harmful gases, can lead to respiratory issues like asthma, allergies, and respiratory infections. It is essential to ensure that the air your baby breathes is clean and free from pollutants.

To get a better idea about the critical link between environmental factors and lung health of a baby, TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr Nandana Bala, Consultant - Pediatric Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. Read the excerpts of the interview below.

Q. Can air pollution adversely affect a new-born baby's lung health even if the baby is indoors?

A. Yes, unfortunately it can. Quality of indoor air depends on the air quality outdoors. In addition, there are many pollutants indoor like fumes generated during cooking, cigarette smoke in some households, cleaning chemicals, air fresheners, mosquito repellents, paint products, incense sticks etc.

Q. What are some of the common symptoms that a baby may show of any adverse health effects?

A. Immediate effects may include dry irritated eyes and rarely difficulty in breathing/fast breathing. Older children may complain of headaches and fatigue.

Q. Can exposure to polluted air lead to fatal complications in an infant? How can it be reversed?

A. Exposure to air pollution accounts for 20% of newborn deaths worldwide. Most are related to complications of low birth weight and pre-term birth due to effect of air pollution on fetus during pregnancy. Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of infections like pneumonia.

Q. Can exposure to air pollution in infancy affect lung health later on in life?

A. The effects of air pollution can last a lifetime. It can cause adverse health effects both immediate and long term, which can be irreversible. Adults who were exposed to air pollution as children tend to have respiratory problems later in life such as Asthma and Bronchitis. It may increase other underlying health conditions and harm a child's physical and cognitive development, leading to various long lasting effects.

Q. What are the precautions that can be taken to reduce the effects?

A. Reduce time spent in areas where pollution is high like Traffic signals and near main roads. Cooking area in the house should be well ventilated. Do not smoke indoors. Avoid use of indoor air pollutants like Incense sticks, mosquito repellents, air fresheners etc. Air purifiers with High efficiency particulate air filters (HEPA) are useful in reducing indoor air pollution.

Q. Any tips for parents?

A. In addition to the above precautions, healthy life style and diet can help reduce overall impact of air pollution on children. This starts with reducing exposure of the pregnant mother to air pollution. Exclusive breast feeding for first 6 months promotes better general health of the infant. Keeping up-to-date with childhood vaccines, promoting healthy eating including foods rich in antioxidants like fresh fruit and vegetables, promoting physical activity helps improve the general health of the child and makes health complications due to air pollution less likely. It is also the responsibility of each and every one of us to help create change for cleaner air by reducing our carbon footprint and helping raise awareness about ways to reduce air pollution.

In Conclusion

Creating a healthy environment for your baby is essential for their overall well-being, and respiratory health is a crucial aspect of it. By paying attention to factors like air quality, humidity, and temperature, you can significantly impact your baby's respiratory well-being. Remember to consult with your pediatrician for personalized advice and guidance on creating an optimal environment for your baby's respiratory health.