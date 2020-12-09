Immunization facilitates in preventing the spread of infectious and life-threatening ailments. Saving millions of lives per year, vaccinations are identified as being one of the most fruitful public health interventions in the world. The current global crisis has gotten much of our human activity to a halt, making people uncertain about the services that remain safely in place, and the appointments they can, or must still attend amidst the pandemic scare. All said and done, prioritizing the immunizations to guard children, the most vulnerable members of society are of prime significance for their healthy future. Child vaccinations are highly effective in plummeting the incidence of a grave and sometimes life-threatening ailments. Also Read - Parenting tips: Ways to lower stress and increase joy as a mom

If parents stop vaccinating kids, these maladies would start coming back, and outbreaks will lead to illness, and threaten lives. This is particularly the case for those who are more susceptible due to their age or other health conditions. Also Read - Parenting Tips: 7 easy ways to improve reading fluency in children

The recommended vaccine schedule has been organized to enhance vaccine efficiency. Hence, it is essential to stick to the suggested timing. The vaccination schedule is an easy to follow tool that simplifies the task of understanding at what age does your child require their next dose of vaccination. Parents are acquainted with the childhood vaccination schedule, but as the list of suggested vaccines has grown over the years, too has the list of parental questions about the importance of keeping up with the schedule. Guardians may wonder why are vaccines and keeping a track of immunization schedule important? Also Read - Childhood stress is not uncommon: You just have to know how to deal with it

Reasons Why It Is Important To Keep Child Vaccination On Track

Sticking to a schedule shields your child

The timing and spacing of vaccinations are set to work with a child’s immune system at particular ages. Vaccines not only avert ailments; they also save lives. For parents contemplating if the number of vaccines and doses received by the child can ever be too much for his or her body to handle, the short answer is: No. A lot of research has been done to certify the safety of vaccines for young immune system. Kids get exposed to antigens every day. The amount that they are exposed to by getting vaccinated is just a minute fraction of the antigens they encounter on a daily basis.

Keeping up with the schedule can protect the community at large

Timely child immunization enables us to protect our community’s health particularly those who can’t be vaccinated, like children who are too young or those who cannot be immunized due to medical reasons.

Parents must never consider opting for an alternative vaccine schedule

Some parents wonder if spacing out vaccinations or following an alternative immunization schedule can be an option. An important point to note is that there isn’t any scientific basis for postponed vaccine schedules. But rescheduling vaccines implies that kids are more exposed to infections prolonged periods of time.

Ensuring your child receives the right vaccinations at the appropriate age is one of the most important ways by which parents can help them stay healthy.

By Dr. Atish Laddad, Leading Pediatrician, Founder & Director at Docterz