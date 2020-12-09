Immunization facilitates in preventing the spread of infectious and life-threatening ailments. Saving millions of lives per year vaccinations are identified as being one of the most fruitful public health interventions in the world. The current global crisis has gotten much of our human activity to a halt making people uncertain about the services that remain safely in place and the appointments they can or must still attend amidst the pandemic scare. All said and done prioritizing the immunizations to guard children the most vulnerable members of society are of prime significance for their healthy future. Child vaccinations are highly effective