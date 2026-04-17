How to keep kids hydrated in summer: Early signs of dehydration every parent must know

Here are the simple ways to keep kids hydrated in summer and recognise early dehydration signs. A practical guide every parent needs to protect children's health in hot weather.

Summer is full of long days, outdoor games, holidays and sunshine. It can be the best part of the year to the children. However, with all the fun there is a serious health issue that most parents often underrate-dehydration. During the summer months, hydration is a priority because children lose fluid easily particularly in hot and sticky weather.

Knowing how to keep children hydrated, and the initial signs of dehydration, can go a long way in avoiding health issues. Here's all you need to know about the practical ways to day to day parenting.

Why children are more prone to dehydration?

According to Dr Arushi Agarwal, Consultant Pediatric Haematologist & Oncologist, Asian Hospital, "The bodies of children vary with those of adults in a number of crucial aspects. Their metabolic rate is more intense and this implies that they lose fluids more quickly. They also produce more heat during physical activity, and may not always be very aware of or communicate thirst."

To top it all, children tend to be so engrossed in activities such as play that they do not remember to drink water. It is in hot weather that fluid loss through perspiration is enhanced whether they are running in the park, going to summer camps, or even playing sports.

"This is an even more serious threat to infants and toddlers since they rely on people who have to take them in to fluid intake. The parents have to be on the offensive since they can never show thirst," she added.

How much water do kids really need?

It does not have a one-size-fits-all answer but the general hydration requirements are usually age, activity level, and weather conditions. Children under age are generally required to consume about 4-5 cups of fluids in a day whereas older children might require 6-8 or more. This is more during vigorous outdoor games or sports. Regular drinking habits are more constructive than paying close attention to numbers.

You may like to read

Ways to keep kids hydrated

Maintaining the hydration of kids does not necessarily have to become a battle. It can be a part of their daily life with a couple of clever habits.

Wake up with water: The body is naturally dehydrated after a good sleep in the night. Having children drink a glass of water in the morning is a way to start the day. Ensure that water is readily available: Be it a colourful water bottle or a sipper cup, keeping it at reach will enhance the likelihood of them drinking at frequent intervals. In the case of school going children, make it a point to have adequate water and make the children aware that they can refill the water. Make hydration fun: A slice of lemon, mint or a touch of fruit can be added to water to make it a bit more desirable. Homemade beverages such as fresh fruit juices, coconut water and buttermilk are also excellent substitutes. Limit sugary and caffeinated drinks: Juices, sodas and energy drinks in packs may appear refreshing but in fact, they can lead to dehydration. They usually have a lot of sugar content which may cause a disruption in fluid balance.

Signs of dehydration every parent should know

Dehydration does not necessarily come out of the blue. It frequently begins with some soft symptoms which can be easily ignored. It is important to be aware of these red flags.

Among the initial symptoms is thirst. When a kid is requesting water a lot, or appears unusually thirsty, it is an obvious indication that his body requires fluids.

Another early sign is dry mouth and lips. You can have swollen, cracked lips or a sticky feeling on the tongue.

Dehydrated children are usually fatigued and have low energy. When your child appears unusually fatigued, slow and uninterested in play, it may be caused by dehydration.

A dark yellow urine is a good indication. Ideally, urine should be light yellow. Reduced urine trips to the bathroom or urine that is of strong odor is also a sign of low fluid levels.

There may be headaches and dizziness, particularly in older children. They may complain of feeling lightheaded after they have been out.

Moderate to severe dehydration: When to take it seriously

When dehydration continues, the symptoms become more apparent and may be life-threatening.

A moderately dehydrated child may experience very dry skin, eyes that are sunken and little or no tears when crying. They might also urinate very infrequently. In extreme situations, the symptoms may be rapid heartbeat, deep breathing, losing track and extreme lethargy. The skin is either cool or clammy and the child may look abnormally sleepy or hard to rouse. In infants red flags may include a sunken soft spot in the head (fontanelle) or a reduced number of wet diapers.

Best fluids to keep kids hydrated

The doctor explains that the best and most effective choice of hydration is water. It is easy, convenient, and just does what the body requires. Also, other healthy choices are available besides water to maintain fluid balance.

Home-made fresh fruit juices are healthy when taken in moderation, as they not only hydrate but also contain nutrients too. The coconut water is a good natural electrolyte beverage particularly during hot weather. Lemon water and butter milk with a pinch of salt may replace the lost salts when sweating excessively.

In children who are sick or lose fluids through vomiting or diarrhea, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) can be quite useful in balancing the electrolytes. Milk also helps in hydrating especially to the young children but it should not be used to substitute water.

Hydration during outdoor activities and travel

Summer tends to be associated with more outdoor activities like parks, picnics, vacations and sports. This is the period when there is the greatest risk of dehydration. Have your child take a drink of water before going out. Even when they do not call out to have water, have frequent hydration breaks during activities.

Light and breathable clothes should be used to dress up children to avoid too much sweating. Do not play outside during the hot seasons, which are normally around 11 am and 4 pm. Always have sufficient fluids when on the road. During long car journeys or flights, dehydration also occurs particularly when children are not concentrated to drink.

Babies are highly susceptible to heat and fluid loss. Babies under six months that are being exclusively breastfed normally do not need additional water, although they might need more frequent feeds in hot weather. Infant formula may require minor supplements of water, as recommended by a pediatrics.

Building long-term hydration habits

Educating children about the need to be hydrated at a tender age makes them grow into healthy life time habits. Encourage them to drink water even when they're not thirsty. Set the example- children are more likely to follow the examples of their parents.

Establish minor routines, such as having water after school or before going to bed. These regular reminders allow hydration to become a regular activity. Avoid using sugary drinks as rewards. Instead, make water the default option.

When to see a doctor?

Mild dehydration may be treated at home, but in some cases, medical consultation will be required. In case your child does not want to consume fluids, repeatedly vomits, has constant diarrhea or exhibits signs of moderate to severe dehydration, you should see a doctor.

The risk is also predisposed by high fever with low fluid intake, which should not be overlooked. Be a parent, have your gut instinct. When something does not feel right, it is best to consult a guide at the earliest possible.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.