How to keep kids hydrated in summer: Early signs of dehydration every parent must know

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Summer is full of long days, outdoor games, holidays and sunshine. It can be the best part of the year to the children. However, with all the fun there is a serious health issue that most parents often underrate-dehydration. During the summer months, hydration is a priority because children lose fluid easily particularly in hot and sticky weather.
Knowing how to keep children hydrated, and the initial signs of dehydration, can go a long way in avoiding health issues. Here's all you need to know about the practical ways to day to day parenting.
According to Dr Arushi Agarwal, Consultant Pediatric Haematologist & Oncologist, Asian Hospital, "The bodies of children vary with those of adults in a number of crucial aspects. Their metabolic rate is more intense and this implies that they lose fluids more quickly. They also produce more heat during physical activity, and may not always be very aware of or communicate thirst."
To top it all, children tend to be so engrossed in activities such as play that they do not remember to drink water. It is in hot weather that fluid loss through perspiration is enhanced whether they are running in the park, going to summer camps, or even playing sports.
"This is an even more serious threat to infants and toddlers since they rely on people who have to take them in to fluid intake. The parents have to be on the offensive since they can never show thirst," she added.
It does not have a one-size-fits-all answer but the general hydration requirements are usually age, activity level, and weather conditions. Children under age are generally required to consume about 4-5 cups of fluids in a day whereas older children might require 6-8 or more. This is more during vigorous outdoor games or sports. Regular drinking habits are more constructive than paying close attention to numbers.
Maintaining the hydration of kids does not necessarily have to become a battle. It can be a part of their daily life with a couple of clever habits.
Dehydration does not necessarily come out of the blue. It frequently begins with some soft symptoms which can be easily ignored. It is important to be aware of these red flags.
When dehydration continues, the symptoms become more apparent and may be life-threatening.
The doctor explains that the best and most effective choice of hydration is water. It is easy, convenient, and just does what the body requires. Also, other healthy choices are available besides water to maintain fluid balance.
Home-made fresh fruit juices are healthy when taken in moderation, as they not only hydrate but also contain nutrients too. The coconut water is a good natural electrolyte beverage particularly during hot weather. Lemon water and butter milk with a pinch of salt may replace the lost salts when sweating excessively.
In children who are sick or lose fluids through vomiting or diarrhea, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) can be quite useful in balancing the electrolytes. Milk also helps in hydrating especially to the young children but it should not be used to substitute water.
Summer tends to be associated with more outdoor activities like parks, picnics, vacations and sports. This is the period when there is the greatest risk of dehydration. Have your child take a drink of water before going out. Even when they do not call out to have water, have frequent hydration breaks during activities.
Light and breathable clothes should be used to dress up children to avoid too much sweating. Do not play outside during the hot seasons, which are normally around 11 am and 4 pm. Always have sufficient fluids when on the road. During long car journeys or flights, dehydration also occurs particularly when children are not concentrated to drink.
Babies are highly susceptible to heat and fluid loss. Babies under six months that are being exclusively breastfed normally do not need additional water, although they might need more frequent feeds in hot weather. Infant formula may require minor supplements of water, as recommended by a pediatrics.
Educating children about the need to be hydrated at a tender age makes them grow into healthy life time habits. Encourage them to drink water even when they're not thirsty. Set the example- children are more likely to follow the examples of their parents.
Establish minor routines, such as having water after school or before going to bed. These regular reminders allow hydration to become a regular activity. Avoid using sugary drinks as rewards. Instead, make water the default option.
Mild dehydration may be treated at home, but in some cases, medical consultation will be required. In case your child does not want to consume fluids, repeatedly vomits, has constant diarrhea or exhibits signs of moderate to severe dehydration, you should see a doctor.
The risk is also predisposed by high fever with low fluid intake, which should not be overlooked. Be a parent, have your gut instinct. When something does not feel right, it is best to consult a guide at the earliest possible.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Common signs include excessive thirst, dry lips or mouth, tiredness, dark yellow urine, and reduced urination.
Children lose fluids faster due to higher metabolism, more sweating during play, and often not recognising or expressing thirst.
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