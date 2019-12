Exposing him to teachers, coaches and other male figure in his life, who respect women, will further instil this idea in your child. © Shutterstock.

There was a lot of controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark recently. But this comment serves as a reality check for everyone. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of rape cases have almost doubled in the last 17 years. According to this organisation, India saw more than 16,000 reported rape cases in the year 2001. In 2017, this number rose to more than 32,000. This is a jump of almost 103 per cent. And, nobody knows the number of cases that may have gone unreported. This is unfortunate and it raises the question as to why this is happening. Is it because we are not being good and sensible parents to our boys? Or is it something else?

Psychiatrists say that, most of the time, rape is not even motivated by sexual feelings. Rather, it is about control, domination, violence and power. A patriarchal society that seeks to repress women also plays a role in shaping a rapists mind.

In light of this, what can you, as a parent of a baby boy, do? You can do your bit to make society safer for women by teaching your son to respect them. This has to be done during the early formative years and continued throughout childhood.

Let us look at a few ways in which you can do this.

Teach your son the values of kindness, respect and compassion

And, this should be irrespective of whether a person is a man or a woman, a child or an adult. Lead by example. You can start by showing respect to your child. Instil in them the importance of not resorting to name-calling under any circumstances or hitting others in a fit of anger. Ensure that there is gender equality at home. Your son will grow up extending these courtesies to everyone, whether men or women.

Identify authority figures who respect women

It can be his father or any other male member in your house. When he sees them respecting women, he will automatically learn to extend the same courtesies to women too. Exposing him to teachers, coaches and other male figure in his life, who respect women, will further instil this idea in your child.

Encourage him to be open about his feelings

“Boys don’t cry.’’ Most parents are guilty of telling their baby boys this sentence. But all children are sensitive, and they should be encouraged to express their feeling. Keeping things bottled up can lead to the repression of feelings and emotions and it can manifest as violence towards women. This is even more necessary if the pressed feelings are negative. So do not be dismissive of their feelings and encourage your sons to be open.

Encourage him to be make friends from both sexes

Instil in your child the importance of friendships with boys as well as girls. This will teach your son to accept girls as his equal and also someone who he can rely on. Early friendship with the opposite sex will make him more caring and supportive towards women.