How To Educate Your Child About Menstrual Health And Hygiene

Having this conversation can be quite tricky but your child must know what's going to happen in their body before their first period. So it is ideal to have this conversation in this window.

Over 1.8 billion girls, women, transgender men, and non-binary persons of reproductive age menstruate across the globe. It is a natural fact of life and a monthly occurrence, yet there is limited awareness and understanding of what happens to your body. With gender inequality, cultural taboos, poverty, and a lack of basic hygiene options, the majority of the needs of these young menstruators are often unmet. Additionally, Transgender men and non-binary persons, who menstruate, often face discrimination due to their gender identity, which prevents them from accessing the materials and facilities they need. While schools can play a crucial role in timely education for boys and girls on menstrual health, parents must have conversations around this so-called taboo subject to ensure health, well-being, and equal learning opportunity for their children. They hold a key role in their child's formative years, educating them and leaving a positive impression will contribute greatly to the child's development and decisions as an adult. Devidutta Dash, Founder & CEO of Lemme Be shares some ways in which parents can teach their kids about menstrual health and hygiene.

How To Discuss Menstrual Health And Hygiene With Your Kids?

Having this conversation can be quite tricky but your child must know what's going to happen in their body before their first period. Most young people have their first periods when they are between 11 and 15, however, anytime from 9-16 years is considered normal. So it is ideal to have this conversation in this window.

Although there is no one right way to have this conversation, a young menstruator would want to know the below:

TRENDING NOW

What exactly is a period and how common it is How long does a period last and what to expect How to maintain menstrual hygiene Period care products available pads, period panties, tampons, or a menstrual cup How to deal with periods when they are not at home

It is very important to create a safe space - free of judgment or taboos during this conversation. After the initial embarrassment passes, allow your child to ask questions and encourage their curiosity.

It is also important to prepare them for periods practically. It is a good idea to show your child before getting their first period what pads, period panties, tampons, and cups look like and how to use & dispose of them. One can use tampons and cups at any age, but it can take practice and time to get used to them. So it would be easier to begin their menstrual journey with period panties or pads before trying a tampon or a menstrual cup.

Additionally, it would be beneficial for them in the habit of keeping track of periods. When your child starts menstruating, teaching them to maintain a calendar can help them know when their period is likely to come. This way they would be prepared for sports events, school camps, or sleepovers.

You may like to read

By taking the time and simple measures to educate your child about menstrual health and hygiene, you can help them stay healthy and feel more confident about their bodies.

RECOMMENDED STORIES