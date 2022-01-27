How To Boost Mental Health of COVID-19 Positive Kids: Doctor Shares Tips

Yes, children and toddlers can get COVID-19. Having a COVID-19 infection in a kid has both physical as well as mental challenges. Once a child has to be quarantined, restricted physical activity, isolation, anxiety, bereavement, trigger the mental health status of the child. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Puja Grover Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist & Co-founder of Continua Kids to understand what a parent should do to keep their child's mental health under control while they are infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Tips To Boost Mental Health of COVID-19 Positive Kids

Here are the top 7 tips to maintain the mental integrity and physical wellness of the child are:

Maintain a Routine

Even if you are stuck at home, try to maintain a structured routine both for yourself and your kids. It helps to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Stay Physically Active

Even if you are cooped up in a room, try to make the child active during the stay. It could be achieved by skipping, jumping at a spot, hoola-hoop etc. This helps in boosting natural immunity and also bonding with the parents. They can make this exercise a fun activity, by dancing or doing Zumba etc.

Eat Healthy

Try to eat healthy as in a healthy body stays a healthy mind. Food has an impact on our physical health and our mental health. Eating junk food, empty-calorie food, food rich in carbohydrates and fats can lead to both mental and physical ailments. Try to eat fresh, healthy, balanced food, rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Focus On The Things You Can Control

Try to focus on the things you can control, rather than things that are out of your control. Scrolling through social media and reading about whatever worst happened with corona positive patients creates anxiety, fear, and depression. Don't dissipate the negative energy to other household members, especially children. It is good to have knowledge about Corona positive patients, but reading again and again about them creates negativity all around. It is called 'Doomscrolling", and should be avoided.

Connect With People

Connect with your friends and family members through video calls etc. Talking to them and sharing your experience can help to alleviate anxiety and feeling of loneliness. Let your children actively participate in this conversation. Communicating your feelings with them and understanding their emotions during the quarantine helps in strengthening the bond between the family and friends.

Help Your Children To Explore a Hobby

Inculcating a hobby is the best way to diverge the energy into positivity. Following a hobby is the biggest stress buster and also helps to nourish the other side of the child. During the quarantine period, when there are no social gatherings, no social interaction, this extra time could be utilised to nurture the extra skill which the child has.

Be Kind To Yourself And Your Children

To maintain a calm persona and be relaxed is the best way to beat anxiety, depression, etc. Try to make the family do relaxation exercises like deep breathing etc. to stay calm and build your mental strength. It is natural to have feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, sadness, and loneliness after knowing what the world is going through by news, social media, etc. To maintain peace of mind you should let the family follow relation exercises in the household.

