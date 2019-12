While all parents focus on their child’s health, they often forget that just like a child needs the stipulated seven to eight hours of sleep, so do they in order to function properly. While all parents focus on their child’s health, they often forget that just like a child needs the stipulated seven to eight hours of sleep, so do they in order to function properly.

Sleep is important for health. Proper sleep refreshes us and enables us to go about our daily activities with a sharp and alert mind. But, unfortunately, many people today complain of sleep disorders. They not only do not get enough sleep, but they also do not get quality sleep. This affects all areas of their lives. Sleep is necessary for both mental and physical equilibrium. It helps us recharge and rejuvenate at a cellular level. Deficiency of sleep may increase your risk of various health conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure and even kidney problems. According to experts sleep patterns also have a major impact on parenting skills, particularly for mothers.

SLEEP AND MATERNAL PARENTING SKILLS

It is a known fact that parents, especially of young children, are sleep deprived. But this study shows that if the trend of sleep deprivation continues, it could lead to some disruption in maternal parenting skills as the child grows.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois found a link between a mother’s sleep patterns and “permissive parenting during late adolescence.” Children between the ages of 11 and 18 are dependent on the parents and it is important for them to get a good social and emotional foundation at this stage to grow into well-behaved adults.

The sleep patterns of 234 women were studied with the help of actigraphs, sleep trackers worn on the wrist, which these women wore for seven nights at a stretch. One of the main findings of this study was that women who slept better through the night were less likely to resort to permissive parenting, a more relaxed approach to disciplining adolescent children.

The study also found that the link between improper sleep in mothers and a lack of discipline in adolescent children was more in African-American mothers and women with difficult economic backgrounds. Researchers found that women who had poor sleep or who took longer to fall asleep each night were tired physically and emotionally in the morning, which severely impacted their ability to focus on the children. While all parents focus on their child’s health, they often forget that just like a child needs the stipulated seven to eight hours of sleep, so do they in order to function properly.

TIPS FOR GETTING A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

We understand that you may have a busy life, but keep in mind that to maintain the delicate work-life balance you need to be healthy. To achieve that, it is essential to get the required amount of sleep every night. Though it may be difficult, here are a few tips.

Get enough sunshine

Ample exposure to sunlight is said to help you sleep better in the night. Sunlight helps the body set its circadian rhythm and once you get to bed in the night, the body knows that it is time to sleep. Just make sure you don’t have too many bright lights in the room, or else the body will be stimulated to stay awake.

Avoid caffeine and heavy dinners

For people who have trouble falling asleep, experts recommend avoiding caffeinated drinks up to six hours before bedtime. It is also better to sleep on a fairly light stomach to support the digestive system.

Follow a routine

You probably have your kids go to bed at the same time every night, especially on school nights. You should be doing the same thing, to regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

Sip on hot tea

You could sip on herbal teas like lavender, chamomile, passionflower and valerian that are known to induce and support good sleep. Regardless of how old your children are, as a parent, you should remember that in order for you to function properly, your body needs its recommended shut eye and only if you function properly will your children benefit from your amazing parenting skills.