How Much Sleep Time Is Ideal For Your Child?

Sleep promotes growth and also impacts the weight of children. It boosts their immunity, improves learning and attention span, and also helps them regulate their emotions.

Sleep, just like food, is an essential life component. From an infant to an adult, everyone needs to meet their daily sleep goals so as to function properly and for their mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Dr Lakshmy Menon consultant neonatologist and pediatrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Bellandur explained that sleep is an active dynamic process that is extremely important in children. "It is a physiological necessity through which the body restores itself, processes all the information learnt throughout the day, and recharges. It is also when growth and repair processes in the body occur and important hormones are released. During the first few years of life several developmental changes occur leading to the expected adult sleep pattern," she said.

Per the recommendations by American Academy of Sleep Medicine, endorsed by American Academy of Pediatrics, infants (4-12 months) need 12-16 hours of sleep, including naps. Toddlers (1-2 years) need 11-14 hours, including naps. Children (3-5 years) need 10-13 hours, including naps. Children (6-12 years) need 9-12 hours, and teens (13-18 years) need 8-10 hours of sleep. It states that sleep promotes growth and also impacts the weight of children. It boosts their immunity, improves learning and attention span, and also helps them regulate their emotions.

Good sleep hygiene

In order to create a good sleep hygiene at home, Dr Lakshmy advised the following:

Infants: Sleep is usually dictated by feeding patterns in the 0-2 months age group. As they grow older, they can go longer without feeds. Establish a circadian rhythm by allowing in more sunlight and more interaction in the day, and keeping it quiet with low light during the night. Have a consistent pattern -- feed them right before they sleep, give them a bath before that, give them a gentle massage, have white noise going, keep temperatures steady. It is not mandatory they follow the same routine every day. Giving your baby a lot of attention during the day helps them be more independent at night.

Toddlers and children: Stick to regular sleep-wake cycles, whether on weekends or school days. Encourage them to use the bed only for sleeping. Cool, quiet environment without distraction from any gadgets is conducive. Have a sleep routine like unwinding with a bath, reading a story book, keeping the lights low. Put them to sleep when they are drowsy. If they are finding it difficult to fall asleep, ask them to get up and read a book. Avoid sodas, chocolates etc., during dinner time. Let them cuddle with a soft blanket or a stuffed animal.

Adolescents and teenagers: Puberty shifts the biological clock by 2 hours. Encouraging them to have regular bedtimes and keeping off the electronic gadgets at least an hour before bedtime is helpful. Having a regular exercise routine also helps in having a proper sleep schedule. Staying off caffeinated drinks including coffee, tea etc., is highly recommended.