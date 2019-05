Bullies are common figures at schools, colleges and offices. However, you can find them at home as well in your cousins and siblings. Bullying is a truth that many of us have lived with at different crossroads of life and it has impacted our lives, sometimes explicitly and sometimes unnoticeably. Science says that it can affect our mental health significantly. A recent research finds that teenage victims of bullying are at risk of developing mental health disorders in their mid-20s. The study, conducted at the Lancaster University states that those who are bullied during their teenage are 40 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems before they reach their mid-20s. The study accounted for over 7,000 kids between the age group of 14 and 16 who were later asked questions, once at 21 and again at 25. During the study the participants were asked about the frequency and type of bullying they experienced. A 2017 survey carried out by an Indian organisation found that that around 42 per cent of the students who were studying in class 4 to 8 reported bullying at school. The number dropped a bit (36 per cent) for students in class 9 to 12.

Bullying doesn’t necessarily start during teenage. It can start much earlier, when your little one is a toddler and can’t express herself. So, you need to watch out for the signs that tell she is in trouble. If your little one suddenly starts to come up with excuses to avoid school or you witness a drastic change in her behaviour, it is important that you talk to your child because she may be a victim of childhood bullying. From calling names to exclusion from groups, there are a number of ways childhood bullying takes place at the school or when your kid goes out to play in the nearby park. Here we talk about the numerous ways bullying affects your child.

Leads to depression and anxiety disorders

Being bullied in childhood can make your child more susceptible to anxiety disorders and depression. In a study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, the authors accounted for over 1400 kids aged between 9 and 16. They were categorised as bullies, victims, those who fall in both the categories and those who fall in neither of the categories. The results noted that the victim group was more prone to develop emotional disorders in adulthood while those who fell in both the categories were more likely to think about suicide. On the other hand, the group of bullies only reported the risk of antisocial personality disorder.

Causes a change in the brain structure

If you think that childhood bullying only leads to psychological changes, you are wrong. It can also cause a change in the structure of the brain. In a study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the researchers revealed that experiencing bullying regularly at school can cause physical and structural differences in kids. This modification in the structure makes them more susceptible to develop mental problems. Another study conducted at the University of Southern California noted that amygdala (part of the brain responsible for processing emotions) was bigger in size among adolescents who were bullied, especially boys, whereas in girls, childhood bullying led to thinner temporal and prefrontal cortexes (brain parts that regulate social and emotional behaviour). Large amygdala can cause anxiety as your kid reaches adulthood while thin prefrontal cortex can cause impulsive and, in some cases, self-abortive behaviour.

Turns your kid into a smoker

It is imperative that bullying can drastically affect one’s quality of life. If your child is experiencing bullying in his school or even at the playground, you need to be extremely careful because in his adulthood, he may turn into a heavy smoker. In a study that featured in the Journal of School Health, it was reported that most of the current smokers admitted having experienced bullying early in their school days. Notably, the study included over 3300 participants who admitted that they were bullied during their student life from class 7 to 12. It also noted that female smokers are more likely to be bullies rather than victims. Moreover, a World Health Organization survey of adolescence health also found a strong link between childhood bullying and adulthood smoking.

Alters cortisol levels

It doesn’t need a rocket scientist to understand that bullying causes stress. When we are stressed our body releases a hormone called cortisol that helps us cope with our condition for a short interval. According to a study that featured in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology, bullying can inhibit our body’s cortisol response significantly. Bullied children tend to have a lower cortisol response as compared to the cortisol response in those who did not face bullying early in their childhood.

Teach your kid how to battle a bully

As a parent, it is important for you to be empathetic to your child. Make her feel comfortable enough so that she can confide in you. If she doesn’t, then you need to watch out for signs that can indicate bullying. For example, your kid may refuse to take the school bus, or he may seem more withdrawn than usual. If your kid is a teenager, monitoring his social media accounts can also give you an idea about the problems he may have been facing. Talk to him once you spot these symptoms or figure out the problems. Try to figure out what is holding him back from sharing his problems with you. Is he too scared? Well, once both of you discuss the problems, explain to him the consequences of bullying and the importance of being vocal about it. Assure him that you will be by his side in this journey. Talk to your ward’s teachers and friends to help if need be.