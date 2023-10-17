How Can Parents Deal With Childhood Separation Anxiety?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Separation anxiety is common in children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. They become anxious when their parents leave their sight. Although it is a normal feeling it shows the sign of a strong emotional bond that a child develops with a caregiver. However, it is also important for parents to recognize the signs of separation anxiety and understand the child's needs to provide better care and support. Here, we will talk about some common signs of separation anxiety while helping parents understand their children in a better way.
Parents must help children navigate separation anxiety. Here are some tips that can help!
Assist your youngster in acclimating to brief separations by gradually exposing them. Gradually extend the duration of absences from short ones at first.
Make sure you will return before you leave your child. Make consoling gestures and remarks.
Create predictable routines to help your child feel secure. Knowing what to expect can reduce anxiety.
Parents need to remain calm and composed during separations. Children often pick up on their parents' emotions.
Some children find comfort in having a special toy or blanket as a transitional object when separated from their caregiver.
If someone other than the parent will be caring for the child, make sure the child is familiar with and comfortable with that caregiver.
In most cases, separation anxiety is a normal developmental phase that children outgrow as they become more independent. However, if the anxiety becomes severe, persistent, or interferes with daily life, it may be helpful to seek guidance from a pediatrician or child psychologist. These professionals can assess the situation and provide strategies to address more severe cases of separation anxiety.
