How Can Fathers Build A Strong Bond With Children? Here Are Some Expert Tips

According to a parenting coach, it is important to create a "consistent and nurturing environment for meaningful interaction, understanding, and bonding between the father and child".

The role of a father in a child's life is super important. In a blog post on Psychology Today, Jennifer E. Lansford, Ph.D. parenting and culture, wrote that fathers are important for children's well-being. "Sensitive, supportive, involved fathers contribute to children's physical, cognitive, emotional, and social adjustment. Fathers also influence children's well-being in conjunction with mothers and other caregivers, making it important to understand father-child relationships as part of entire family systems."

Owing to long and hectic hours at work and other commitments, fathers are often not able to spend as much time with their children as they would like. But Swati Gupta, a parenting coach, recently shared some interesting and simple tips on how they can foster a bond with their child and ensure their physical, emotional and mental development. Take a look.

Talk to the child without getting distracted by screens

The first thing to do, according to the expert, is to engage in conversations without the distraction of screens. "[It] allows for a more meaningful and focused interaction. It encourages eye contact, active listening, and undivided attention, creating a space for genuine connection and understanding between the father and child," she said.

Listen without judgement

Gupta said it is important to create an environment where the child feels comfortable expressing themselves without the fear of judgement. "Active listening involves paying attention to the child's thoughts, feelings, and experiences without criticism, allowing them to freely share their thoughts and emotions."

An activity per week

Find an activity that you can enjoy doing with your child. Do it once every week. "Setting aside dedicated time each week for a specific activity with the child helps in creating consistent bonding experiences. It could be anything the child enjoys -- playing a game, going for a bike ride, painting, or engaging in a hobby together," said the parenting coach.

Father-child date

In a similar vein, a special father-child date allows for "exclusive bonding time." According to the expert, it could involve going to a favourite place, enjoying an activity together, having a picnic, or spending quality time away from distractions.

Meal time

"Having at least one meal together as a family provides an opportunity for bonding. It's a time to share experiences, talk about the day, and connect with each other while enjoying a meal," said the expert.

The parenting coach said that all of these practices create a "consistent and nurturing environment for meaningful interaction, understanding, and bonding between the father and child". "These activities not only strengthen the relationship but also contribute to the child's emotional well-being and sense of security within the family unit," she concluded.