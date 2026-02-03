How Anushka And Virat Approach Raising Their Children Together: Signs Of Good Parenting

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli approach parenting as a team, focusing on shared responsibility, privacy, strong values, and mindful parenting choices that set an inspiring example.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two celebrity parents who are not only respected because of their achievements in their career field, but also because of the sensitive nature with which they handle parenthood. Even after gaining worldwide popularity, the couple has always focused on bringing up their children in a down to earth, respectful and personal setting. Their strategy shows a number of good parenting indicators that are based on partnership, balance, and intent.

It is important to note that one of the most significant features of the parenting style of Anushka and Virat is their view on group work. They both have talked of parenting as a joint process and not a job separated as in conventional ways. Be it in reshaping work schedules or focusing on family concerns, they do it as a couple, and the notion that both parents should be actively engaged in the emotional well-being of a child cannot be underestimated.The equality in this partnership provides a good example of parenting in the modern world, where responsibilities, care and decision-making are distributed.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli: Signs Of Good Parenting

Here are some signs of good parenting

Valuing Privacy And Emotional Safety

As a couple that is always exposed to social media, Anushka and Virat have declined to have their children in the limelight. It is restricting photographs and personal information, and they do so because they care about the right of their children to privacy and emotional safety.

Children should not be exposed to unwarranted exposure, but doing so would enable them to mature knowing that they are normal and not the subject of the external influence and criticism.

The Best Leaders Lead With Values

Good parenting is usually initiated with the act of demonstrating the kind of behaviour you want your children to acquire. Anushka and Virat are both vocal in their values that include kindness, discipline, empathy, and respect. They live up to these values through their lives and in promoting mindfulness to humility even when they become famous.

Also, children exhibit greater learning through observation than teaching, and this type of approach which is value based can contribute to good character and emotional intelligence.

Strategizing Career Life And Family

Anushka and Virat, being two very successful professionals, know the value of balance. They have openly said that they make conscious decisions to make sure that family does not become a backseat to work.

This balance helps children understand that there is no need to feel that ambition and family life are mutually exclusive concepts. It also helps them to be assured of the presence of their parents and their emotional availability, which is a key element of healthy growth in the child.

Admiration Of Personality And Development

Allowing the children to develop their own personalities is also another indicator of considerate parenting. Anushka and Virat focus on the development of curiosity and uniqueness instead of enforcing expectations.

Through the creation of a positive environment wherein children are listened to and respected, they also promote confidence and self-expression, which are also important qualities in long-term emotional stability.

Intentional And Conscious Parenting

On its part, the manner in which Anushka and Virat do it is a conscious parenting approach. All the decisions made, whether it be the way of life or exposure to the world, are deliberate and conscious. This consciousness is used to establish a stable and loving atmosphere within which children are able to develop in terms of the emotional and mental realms.

Overall, the parenting life of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indicates that there are several crucial indicators of good parenting practice, which comes with teamwork, privacy, high values, balance, and being intentional. Their style demonstrates that proper parenting is not about being perfect but rather being present, partnering and purposeful.

