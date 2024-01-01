How A 2-Month-Old Baby With High Carbon Dioxide In Body Was Saved By Doctors

The baby's oxygen saturation was a critical 70, and carbon dioxide was found to be 150, compared to the ideal level of 40mmol L; he was immediately put on a ventilator.

A baby was found to have a rare overgrowth of a lung tissue -- a condition detected in only 1 in 30,000 live births -- requiring a prompt intervention to save his life. Read on to find out what happened.

A two-month-old baby with breathlessness due to a rare condition called 'congenital lobar emphysema' (CLE) -- that led to lower oxygen and extremely higher carbon dioxide levels in the body -- was successfully treated in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals recently. The patient had multiple complications including pneumonia, and was discharged after a month of hospital stay; he is said to be achieving developmental milestones now.

The case

After the birth of the baby, his parents were shocked to find out that he was struggling to breathe for 2-3 days. They decided to visit the hospital wherein, upon arrival, the baby's oxygen saturation was a critical 70, and carbon dioxide was found to be 150, compared to the ideal level of 40mmol L; he was immediately put on a ventilator.

"When his condition did not improve, he was put on a high frequency oscillatory ventilator. CT chest confirmed congenital lobar emphysema, an extremely rare developmental malformation of lungs found in only 1 in 30,000 live births. It causes over-inflation of lung lobes due to trapped air that enters but cannot escape. Typically observed in newborns or young infants, it results in one lobe of the lung becoming enlarged and compressing other vital organs in the chest. It is crucial to promptly address this condition as any delay in treatment can have severe consequences on brain function, potentially leading to sudden death," said Dr Ankit Gupta, paediatric critical care specialist at the hospital.

Dr Gupta added that the baby's condition was stabilised, and he was scheduled to undergo a thoracotomy with lobectomy (removal of an affected lobe of the lung) by paediatric surgeon Dr Bhavesh Doshi. "The surgery lasted around 3 hours. There was minimal blood loss. The left lung expanded well post-operatively. It is imperative to accurately diagnose the condition and promptly administer appropriate treatment," the doctor said.

