Holi 2026: How To Make The Celebration Safe And Fun For Children

Making Holi safe for children: A fun festival, Holi is all about a riot of colours and celebration. For children, it is particularly exciting as they get to spend it with their friends and loved ones, attacking them with water cannons, water balloons, dry colours, besides getting to gorge on sweets and lip-smacking savory dishes. While Holi is a celebration of joy, togetherness, and unforgettable memories, it is a day for parents to be extra vigilant and to take a few important precautions to ensure Holi celebrations remain safe and happy for their children.

According to Dr Asmita Mahajan, consultant neonatologist and pediatrician at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim -- a Fortis associate -- parents make a checklist of safety points to keep in mind before allowing their children to venture out on Holi day; read on.

Make sure children play Holi with protective eyewear like sunglasses to keep the colours from entering the eyes and causing damage. If colours do go into the eyes, they must immediately wash the eyes by splashing clean, cool water. Ears and nose need to to be thoroughly cleaned, too, if exposed to colours. Apply petroleum jelly and moisturiser on the child's skin before they step out to play Holi. It will act as a protective barrier and prevent damage to the skin. Do not let them stay in soaked clothes for too long, as they could catch a cold. Avoid exposure to chemical-laden toxic colours. Choose organic colours as they do not cause skin or eye allergies. Tell your child to play Holi respectfully and not throw water colours or balloons on people who are not comfortable. This serves as a good lesson in setting boundaries, too. They must never aim the balloons at another person's face as it can damage or hurt their eyes, ears, etc. Make sure children do not stay outdoors in the sun for too long as it can cause dehydration and fatigue. Do not let them drink anything cold while they are drenched or sweaty from playing. If their eyes start to itch or irritate, tell them to not rub them as it may cause more harm. If your children are playing Holi in a big communal space, make sure to keep an eye on them. Also, teach them not to play with strangers or consume things offered by them. Keep a list of emergency contacts handy, including your child's doctor, local ambulance services, and nearby hospitals. If your child is celebrating Holi with friends, make sure you also have the contact numbers of their parents.

After the celebrations conclude, parents must ensure the following:

Children must not use harsh soaps to scrub off the colours. They must apply coconut oil before going for a shower as it will allow the colours to wash off easily. Kids must not eat spicy or oily food immediately after celebrations end as it might upset their stomach. Feed them mild and cooling foods instead. After hours of playing, children may become dehydrated due to the heat and physical activity. Make sure they drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. A day of frolicking can cause serious exhaustion. Encourage children to take a nap later so they can wake up feeling better. Children can accidentally scrape themselves. Clean any wounds with mild soap and water; apply a bandage if necessary.

