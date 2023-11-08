Here's Why Expectant Mothers And Toddlers Should Eat Eggs

Eggs are a must for both pregnant women as well as toddlers. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eggs are easy to digest, making them a convenient and nutritious option for pregnant women, especially when morning sickness or digestive issues may be a concern.

Just like apples, eggs are also to be consumed every day, say experts, for the overall health of a person. According to egginfo.co.uk, eggs are a natural source of many nutrients like high quality protein, vitamins and minerals. They are also rich in vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium and iodine. Eggs contain vitamin A and a number of other B vitamins like folate, biotin, pantothenic acid and choline, and other essential minerals.

Nutritionist Samreen Saniya of Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru says eggs are a nutritious choice for pregnant women due to the following health benefits:

1. They contain high-quality protein: Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, crucial for the proper development of the baby's tissues, muscles, and organs.

2. They have choline content:Choline plays a role in brain development and helps prevent neural tube defects. Choline is particularly important during pregnancy.

3. Vitamins and minerals: Essential vitamins such as B12 are important for nerve function, and minerals like iron help prevent anemia, a common concern during pregnancy.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids: Eggs, especially those enriched with omega-3s, contain these essential fatty acids that contribute to the development of the baby's brain and eyes.

5. Appetite: The combination of protein and healthy fats in eggs helps provide a feeling of fullness and sustained energy, beneficial for managing appetite during pregnancy.

"As with any dietary considerations during pregnancy, consult your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to ensure your nutritional needs are being met and to address any specific concerns or dietary restrictions," the nutritionist says.

She adds that when it comes to toddlers, feeding them eggs can be a task, since many are fussy eaters. Australianeggs.org.au says it is recommended to introduce well-cooked whole eggs into your child's diet in the first year of their life, around six months of age, but not before four months. Eggs meet a child's nutritional needs and since they are easy to prepare, they are perfect meal options for busy parents.

Samreen shares the following simple and nutritious egg recipes that toddlers may enjoy:

Scrambled Egg Muffins

Whisk eggs and pour into greased muffin tins. Add diced veggies and cheese. Bake until eggs are set. These bite-sized muffins are easy for toddlers to handle.

Mini Veggie Omelette Bites

Make mini omelette bites by whisking eggs and pouring into a muffin tin. Add finely chopped veggies like bell peppers and spinach. Bake until set.

Egg and Cheese Quesadilla

Make a toddler-friendly quesadilla by placing scrambled eggs and cheese between two small tortillas. Cut into bite-sized pieces for little hands.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Mix chopped boiled eggs with a bit of mayo and mustard. Spread on whole-grain bread for a tasty and protein-packed sandwich.

Sweet Potato and Egg Hash

Saut grated sweet potatoes and scrambled eggs in a pan. Mix them together for a nutritious and colorful hash.

Banana Pancakes with Egg

Mash a ripe banana and mix it with whisked eggs to make simple, flourless pancakes. Cook in small portions for toddler-sized pancakes.

Egg and Veggie Muffin Cups

Mix whisked eggs with finely chopped veggies. Pour into a muffin tin and bake until set. These mini muffin cups are easy for toddlers to pick up.

"Remember to always consider any allergies or dietary restrictions your toddler may have. Also, be mindful of cutting food into safe, small pieces to prevent choking," the expert concludes.