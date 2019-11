Having and expelling gas out of system is the normal functioning of a digestive system. It’s surprising to many how little babies make ‘big’ tummy sounds. As they are mostly lying and don’t have any physical activity like adults, it’s important to help them release gas and be comfortable. Babies with gas stuck to get out of the digestive system are cranky beyond control. It’s equally tough for parents, especially ones having their first babies, for they don’t understand the reason why the baby is crying. In babies, too much gas may indicate towards intestinal problems.

Cause of gas in babies

This issue starts when the baby is couple of weeks old and continues till four to six months. However, for some it may continue for a little longer after that. Babies are prone to getting gas stuck in their digestive system. Some of it gets released early as burps but if the rest of the gas gets stuck, it causes discomfort to the baby. It happens because the immune system of little babies is not properly developed.

Babies take in air while feeding and crying. These are also the reasons why babies produce more gas; don’t worry it’s normal too. For some babies, the normal gas can also be problematic. So, these babies might cry out after every meal. It happens because some are extra sensitive to normal stretching of intestines while digesting food.

Signs that your baby has gas trouble

If you see your baby continuously squirming and getting uncomfortable, pulling his legs up, you need to check for his digestive health. It could be because of gas stuck in his tummy. The way to confirm this is by applying some gas-releasing techniques. If he seems to be relieved and at comfort, then your suspicion regarding him being gassy baby is true. He might also turn red while crying because of the discomfort. Check if the baby is fussy and cries for an hour or so every day. If the pattern persists day in day out, it’s better to rule out the possibility of a gas trouble by checking with the paediatrician.

If your baby is mostly unhappy during the day, then it could be because he might be trying to get the gas out of his body. This unhappiness could be because he’s only focused towards getting rid of the gas. If gas is something keeping your baby upset, then there could be something serious with his health.

Gassy babies are also fussy about eating and sleeping. If you notice your baby not eating and sleeping smoothly, you must consider it as sign of gas troubles. Take the baby his paediatrician and share your concerns. If you see this happening too often with other signs as well, then it could be because of gas.

How to treat gas trouble in babies

Tummy troubles can keep your baby away from his baby sleep. Here’s what you can do to relieve a gassy baby of discomfort.

It is important for babies to burp

As babies take in air even during feeding, you must get him to burp after it. In addition to that, gently pat his back mid-feed to help him release swallowed air almost immediately. Babies show signs that they may need mid-week pat—they might turn away from bottle or breast after every few minutes. It could be more to do with gas than feeling full. However, after few days, parents are usually able to develop a pattern when and how their babies need to burp.

Try to restrict swallowing of air during meals

As babies are prone to swallow extra air during meals, in what position he’s fed is important. Try to feed him in an upright position to control how much gets inside him. For breastfeeding babies, make sure he’s properly latched and for bottle-feeders, check for anti-gas nipples and bottles. These precautions affect the flow of milk and may help to cut back on air. Make sure bottles are always full with milk so there’s no air coming in with milk. Also, avoid shaking bottles to prevent adding extra air bubbles. You may also want to look for early signs of hunger, so he doesn’t need to cry to tell he’s hungry. Crying makes babies swallow more air.

Tummy time is important

After meals, make him lie on his tummy with little inclination, like on a pillow, and let him rest there for while till he releases air inside him. Don’t do it immediately after their meal. Wait for 20-30 minutes. This also helps in strengthening baby’s muscles for crawling and walking later. If tummy time doesn’t help, hold him under his belly and gently rub his back. This gentle pressure on his stomach can help him release gas. You may also make him lie tummy-down across your knees to calm him.

Baby cycles and gentle massage help in releasing gas

Lay your baby on his back and gently cycle his legs towards his tummy. This is a manual way to push out the trapped air. You can also push his legs towards his stomach, hold on for 10 seconds and straighten the legs. A gently massage can also help baby to get rod of stuck air. Start with his tummy and move to back, shoulders and legs. This can help to relax them which is required to pass gas in ‘enthusiasm.’