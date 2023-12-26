Here's How New Mothers Can Navigate Breastfeeding This Holiday Season

Photo: Freepik

Try to feed your baby before leaving the house. This will give you a two-hour window to enjoy before you feed them again.

New mothers will vouch for the fact that breastfeeding can be a tad uncomfortable, especially in the initial days when the baby and the mother are both getting to know each other, discovering a pattern and a routine, and trying to get comfortable in a new setup. Amid all this, if there is a family get-together -- as is the norm in the holiday season (days between Christmas, leading up to New Year celebrations) -- it can become all too overwhelming.

There could be many issues that the new mother may be facing, such as that of proper latching, the problem of blocked or plugged ducts (which happens when the production of breast milk and the suction by baby do not match in speed and frequency. Excess milk, if not drained effectively, can cause one of the ducts inside the breast to get blocked), etc. In such situations, it is natural for the mother to expect a calm and stress-free environment where she can feed her child. Can the holiday season allow it? What can the mother do?

Throwing some light on it, actor Neha Dhupia's breastfeeding and parenting initiative 'Freedom To Feed' shared some tips for breastfeeding mothers on how they can successfully navigate the Christmas holidays without any kind of stress or worry. "Navigating breastfeeding during the Christmas holidays can be tough -- managing diet changes, milk supply, and busy schedules can be overwhelming," it stated.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom To Feed (@freedomtofeed)

The tips included:

For the mother to feel okay to stay 'no'. She can say no to non-essential parties and prioritise her own health and that of the baby. She can also refuse to be a part of outings and events if need be. The second thing is the ability to ignore the naysayers. People will say a lot of things and come to you with unsolicited advice. Take whatever they say with a grain of salt, as you are the mother and you will know what is best for your baby. If you are attending a party, eat something before leaving the house so that you are not tempted to eat unhealthy foods. Remember, when you are breastfeeding, your baby derives nutrition from you, so you must ensure you are healthy and your diet is clean. Try to feed your baby before leaving. As this will give you a two-hour window to enjoy before you feed them again. If they are not feeling hungry and do not wish to be fed, they will let you know. Do not force it. Now that you are a mother, make sure you tweak the holiday recipes. Enjoy them without dairy, soy and gluten. Instead, choose foods that are good for breast milk production.

What do you think of these tips?