School timings that are not in sync with natural circadian rhythms and the excessive use of electronic devices and backlit screens are also to blame for this sleep deprivation. @Shutterstock

Most teenagers in today’s time are over-worked. They have no time to rest leave along sleep. As a result, they are falling prey to many mental health conditions including anxiety and depression. This has led to an increase in suicidal thoughts and actions. Now researchers from University of Rochester say that these sleep-deprived teens are more likely to be involved in car crashes and run a higher risk of injury during sports-related activities. They have blamed growing homework loads, too many extra-curricular activities and caffeine consumption. School timings that are not in sync with natural circadian rhythms and the excessive use of electronic devices and backlit screens are also to blame for this sleep deprivation, they add.

Researchers have stressed the importance of a clear bedtime that parents consistently adhere to. They advocate greater enforcement of parent-set bedtimes for teenagers aged 14-to-17. This, they say, will ensure that teenagers get their required amount of sleep. The academic journal Sleep published this study.

PARENT’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Researchers stress on the need for strict parent-enforced bedtimes. This will increase sleep duration, daytime energy level and do away with depressive symptoms.

Here are a few other things, that you as a parent can do to make sue that your teenage child sleeps on time.

Keep things quiet

Create a quiet and calm environment that will help your child sleep better. Encourage him or her to turn off the music and television earlier than usual. Instead they can read a book. This will help them sleep better.

Try relaxation methods

Introduce your child to yoga and medication. Deep breathing will also help. This is designed to relax you and calm you down. It will be easier to sleep after medication.

Stay away from caffeine

Coffee and carbonated beverages must be banned after dusk. Without caffeine in the system, your child will find it easier to fall asleep. Instead of coffee, offer them tea or hot chocolate. This will help them sleep better.