Help Your Child Overcome Vaccination Fear With These Pain Reduction Strategies

Immunization or vaccination is a simple, effective, and safe way to protect yourself against harmful diseases and infections. It equips the immune system of the body to fight against risks. Childhood vaccination is essential as it helps in preventing life-threatening diseases and aids children with a long and healthy life. According to World Health Organization (WHO), immunization is a key component of primary health care and an indisputable human right. Vaccines are an important tool for global health betterment that reduce the risk of polio, measles, smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis, and other harmful diseases or infections.
According to WHO, childhood immunization saves more than five lives every minute preventing up to three million deaths a year. Some of the reasons that make childhood immunization necessary are:
UNICEF recognizes childhood vaccination as progress in the areas of maternal and child health and as a cost-effective means of advancing global welfare.
Childhood vaccination is a routine procedure but can be painful for children and upsetting for parents. To ease stress and anxiety due to vaccination without delaying the process, here are a few tips that can help in managing the pain during immunization:
After the shot, you can calm young infants by swaddling them. Hugs, cuddles, and soft whispers can help soothe the pain. Your child may have mild reactions, such as pain and swelling where the shot was given or even a fever; these are common and will soon go away.
Child vaccination is important, and pain reduction strategies are recommended and effective for both parents and children. In the last 50 years Immunization has delivered excellent results in reducing morbidity and mortality from childhood infections.
(This article is authored by Dr Poonam Sidana, Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)
