Healthy Eating Starts at Home: Expert Reveals Simple Parenting Strategies That Truly Work

Healthy eating starts at home. Here are some expert-backed parenting strategies that help children build lifelong healthy food habits without pressure, guilt, or food shaming.

Healthy Eating Starts at Home Expert Reveals Simple Parenting Strategies That Truly Work

It is not at a classroom or at a doctor's clinic where one starts eating habits that promote good health, but at home. Nutrition experts reveal that the greatest influence on the perception of children towards food, health, and self-image is exercised by parents. It is not about rigorous dieting and food rules. It is, rather, the ability to create a positive environment that is neither forceful nor threatening to the children.

Healthy Eating: Expert Take On Simple Parenting Strategies

The following are professional parenting tips recommended by an expert.

Dr. Keerthivasan S,Consultant - Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai Reveals - Parents can cultivate lifelong healthy eating in their children by following a few practical tips.Firstly, Balanced food choices need to be practised at home from early childhood

Secondly, offer diverse food choices but without pressure. Forceful feeding can lead to negative food habits..

Thirdly, avoid labelling foods as "good" or "bad." Instead, encourage curiosity, not guilt and build a positive food relationship focusing on nourishment, strength and joy.

Last but not least, give the children autonomy in choosing their food, which builds their trust in you and increases their self-respect."

You may like to read

Kids learn to see rather than to hear. When parents consume balanced meals on a regular basis consisting of vegetables, fruits, proteins, and whole grains, children will automatically start perceiving them as normal.

It is particularly important to have family meals. By eating together without interruptions and sharing meals with the same food, one will be reinforced that healthy eating is a lifestyle but not a punishment. As soon as healthy food turns into a habit and not an obligation, it becomes sustainable and without stress. Early exposure to variety of foods helps children in having a wider palate. Trying to make a child consume all the food or constantly forcing him or her to eat something he or she does not like may backfire. Studies indicate that force feeding can cause resistance and picky eating as well as negative food association. Rather, provide new foods with some of the more common ones. Allow children to touch and feel and taste things themselves. There are cases, when a child needs to be exposed to a new food several times to accept it and it is normal. Analysts caution against the use of moral classifications when it comes to food. The since feeling of guilt and shame when people call some foods bad and enjoying and overap praising some foods as good may make children overvalue or obsess with them. Food is not just calories, it is tie, culture and comfort. Teaching children that food is good to grow stronger and happier gives a good rapport that will be sustained in adult age. Food should not be used as a reward or punishment. The emotional value can be added to some foods by saying something like, if you are good, you will get dessert. Rather, make a balanced lifestyle out of the foods. Children will be less inclined to create bad habits when they realize that treats are not to be consumed in excessive amounts.

Among the effective parenting tools that can be effective is providing children with control over the nature of food they consume at their age. This does not imply granting them the authority to determine the entire menu, it would be having structure in them. Eating healthy is indeed a home affair. Parents can help foster their children to maintain positive long term food habits by providing balanced meals, providing diversity without coercion and providing children with food autonomy. Ultimately, it is not about perfection, but rather providing a good environment to learn to like food, have faith in the body, and be confident in your decisions.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.