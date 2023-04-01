Having Pet Cats Or Dogs May Reduce Food Allergies In Children: But How?

Growing up with pets makes children more compassionate and caring.

Exposure to pets during pregnancy and early childhood is linked to reduced food allergies in children. Know the other surprising benefits of owning a pet for kids.

If you're pregnant and have a cat or dog at home, your child may have fewer food allergies. A Japanese study has found that children who were exposed to pets even before birth or during early infancy have fewer food allergies compared to other children who were born in houses without pets. The finding is based on the analysis of more than 65,000 infants from Japan.

The study by Hisao Okabe and team from the Fukushima Regional Center for the Japan Environment and Children's Study was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

The researchers expressed concern that more and more children are being diagnosed with food allergies worldwide. If their study findings are true, dogs and cats may help reduce this burden.

Get a dog or cat, but not a hamster.

They found less occurrence of food allergies among children exposed to indoor dogs and cats. Specifically, egg, milk and nut allergies were significantly less among children who were exposed to indoor dogs, and those exposed to cats were less likely to experience egg, wheat, and soybean allergies.

However, children exposed to hamsters were associated with greater incidence of nut allergies. So, hamsters may not be a good choice, if you're planning to own a pet.

Although the study cannot explain the link between pet exposure and food allergy incidence, the researchers believe that these results can help in understanding the mechanisms behind childhood food allergies in future research.

Benefits of owning a pet for children

Studies have shown the numerous benefits of owning pets, especially for a child's development. It has been proven that growing up with pets makes children more compassionate, caring, and aware of others. Kids with pets also have a higher level of self-confidence compared to others.

Having a pet teaches kids responsibility and care at an early age, and they grow up to be responsible adults and better at handling relationships of all kinds. Children learn empathy in the presence of pets and kids with pets also grow up as confident individuals. Animals help kids to be friendly.

Studies have also shown that having multiple pets helps decrease a child's risk of developing certain allergies.

Pets can benefit people both physically and mentally. From keeping you active to reducing your anxiety, owning a pet can be very therapeutic. Above all, pets help families grow stronger and closer.