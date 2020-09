The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do things. One of the casualties of this global health crisis is education. It has changed the way education is imparted. Now, everything is online. But it may not be that easy to suddenly make the shift from a school classroom to an online classroom. For a child, it is important to bond with teachers. Relationships are everything in the classroom. There is a very deep connection between cognition and emotion. When there is proper bonding between a child and a teacher, it becomes very easy for the latter to guide a child on his or her path of self-discovery. On this Teacher’s Day, you must take a pledge to make it easier for your child to bond with his or her teacher. This will help bridge the transition smoothly and ensure the proper flow of education from teacher to child. Also Read - Happy Teacher’s Day: Be your child's best teacher

As we celebrate Teacher’s Day, let us see how you can do this. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2018: 5 common health conditions teachers can suffer from

Help your child trust the teacher

A teacher builds trust over time in a classroom. It takes a lot of time and effort and days of personal interaction. If your child has already spent time at school, then some level of bonding will be there. But if this is not the case and your child has been promoted to a new class or shifted school, then you have to step in and help. Reinforce your own belief in your child’s teacher. This will have a positive effect on your child. Teachers are putting in long hours to adapt to the new scenario and create lessons. They have to learn new technology and face the challenges of their personal and professional lives. A little help from you will help a lot. Also Read - Scientists identify 1300 genes linked with educational attainment

Participate actively in your child’s classes

Be actively involved in your child’s studies. You can listen in on conversations and come up with some valuable inputs yourself. This way, you will get comfortable with the new learning system. Ask questions to familiarize yourself with the concept of online classes. This will also help you support the teacher’s effort to adapt to this new way of imparting education.

Connect with your child’s teacher

Both the teacher and child are trying to find a way forward despite immense technological challenges. They have to work with new tools in a new environment. Everybody is vulnerable right now and this is the best time to forge a connection that will help in building trust. Share positive and supportive information about your child with the teacher. Avoid criticisms. This will help teachers know the child and help in the bonding process.

Bond with your child’s teacher through reflection

If you and your child’s teacher can find some free time together, use it to reflect on what happened that day in class. Granted, this is an online class, but the purpose is the same. You can reflect on the way instruction was imparted, the student’s attitude and level of interest and also the level of involvement. You may also discuss the curriculum and how it is helping the child. This will help the teacher to strive to be better and reflection always leads to self-development. You can also involve your child in these reflection sessions so that they are able to organize their thoughts and grapple with problems.