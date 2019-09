September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day in India every year. This is also the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice-President and second President. First celebrated in 1962, when Dr Radhakrishnan became India’s second President, Teacher’s Day aims to value and acknowledge the contribution of all teachers in shaping lives. Educational institutions across the country celebrate the day with events that show appreciation for teachers.

On this occasion, we take the opportunity to reveal how parents can be the best teachers for their children. There is no doubt that they are a child’s first teacher. They play a big role in shaping their children’s first words, thoughts and actions long before they go to a formal school. You can easily be your child’s best teacher if you practice a positive parenting style.

In fact, according to researchers from the University of Texas at Austin, parents can guide their children to learn in new ways through simple directions. Whether it’s probing a child’s understanding of a topic through questions or engaging in hands-on activities alongside them, they can be their child’s first teachers. Children use exploration and explanation when learning. Researchers say they often use exploration to generate new explanations and then use explanations to spark further exploration. This study, published in Child Development, examines this interplay to show how simple cues from parents for their children to either ‘explain’ or ‘explore’ influences their children’s learning behaviour and abilities.

Here, we give a few tips on how you can be your child’s best teacher.

Introduce your child to the world of books

Read with your child. There are numerous books that you can choose from depending on your child’s age. This will stimulate your child’s mind and develop his vocabulary, ability to listen, retentive power, ability to sequence and also stimulate his imagination. You will also be helping your child to discover a whole new world that exists between a book’s covers. This will help your child develop a positive attitude towards reading and he will also spend less time on harmful activities like playing video games or watching television.

Inculcate a love for sports in your child

Spend some quality time with your kids. Play a game. Teach your child to run after a ball, climb a wall or a tree, balance on a rod or kick a football. You can also make swimming a fun activity for her. Go to the park and allow her to play with other kids. This will help their physical development, balancing and socialisation. It will help their inter-personal skills and prepare them to share a good relationship with their peers.

Be enthusiastic

Your child will respond positively if you are enthusiastic and passionate about what you are trying to teach him. Excitement is contagious and your child will want to learn the lesson at the earliest. If you are not passionate, how can you expect your child to be enthusiastic about it? This way, you can be your child’s best teacher.

Being funny can help

When you are trying to teach your child something, try to incorporate some humour in it. This will make your child more receptive to you. It will also help in better bonding and make learning fun. This is a much better way to spend time with your child than lecturing him or her. This may also stimulate your child into taking ownership of the learning process.

Be sensitive to your child’s interests

Every child has a passion for something. As a parent, identify your child’s interest and work on it. Be the best teacher for him. Don’t try to impose your interests on him. Incorporate it in the lessons that you want your child to learn. Be creative and use your imagination to find different ways to include these interests in your lessons. Once you do this, you will be surprised by your child’s participation, involvement and an overall increase in learning.

Don’t neglect story telling

Who doesn’t like to listen to a good story? Your child is no different. Start your lesson with a story and he will be hooked. He will make real-life connections to the stories and this will help him learn faster and better. Stories can help them differentiate between right and wrong. It can re-enforce life situations and prepare them to show the right reactions to certain situations. It makes the lessons more relatable.

Respect is important

Always remember to treat your child with respect. Avoid raising your voice if he repeatedly makes mistakes. Sarcasm will not get you anywhere. Instead, be firm and authoritative. And, avoid scolding him in public. This includes his sibling also. Your child will appreciate you for this and try to please you more by working harder at being what you want him to be.

Focus on your child’s behaviour

Good behaviour is important. Teach your child the basics like saying ‘sorry’ and ‘thank you’. Teach them about the importance of sharing with and helping others. Forgiveness and acceptance, team work and politeness are other traits that you must focus on. The best way to do is by being what you want them to learn. After all, actions do speak louder than words.

Acknowledge your child’s efforts

Don’t be stingy with your praises. Acknowledge your child’s efforts by praising him. This will encourage him and instil a positive sense of achievement. Do this frequently with words and actions. A simple smile with a ‘well done’ or ‘good work’ comment will help. Plan small treats to encourage him in his efforts.