Fathers have always the torchbearers for their kids. But over the last one and a half decades, fatherhood has come a long way from being just a Sunday celebration to an everyday affair. So, today’s dad is no more the distant role model inspiring his children from an ivory tower, he is the tangible, palpable everyday hero, who’s always there for the family. He rushes back home from office to share the chores before putting Baby to sleep with a bedtime story, changes diapers with effortless ease, drives the family around on weekends, and is ever ready to take on the reins when Mommy needs a break.

On this Father’s Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, we decided to pay tribute to these real-life superheroes of children’s lives. So, we reached out to four dads, who are pediatricians by profession. In the formative years of their little ones’ lives, these fathers had done it all, from inculcating healthy habits in them to ensuring hygienic practices. Here, these dads share how they raised their kids into healthy, well-rounded adults. Happy Father’s Day!

ON THE HEALTHY HABITS THEY INCULCATED

“I was very particular about my boys having their breakfast every day. Breakfast kickstarts their brain and energy, makes them strong and keeps chronic diseases at bay. Moreover, instilling a routine of regular mealtimes in childhood can make it more likely that they continue this good habit when they’re older.

I also insisted on a family meal. With hectic family schedules, it’s hard to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together. But it’s worth it. Research has shown sharing a family meal means strengthens family bond and ensures better adjustment capacity in kids. Also, everyone eats more nutritious meals. So, kids are less likely to be obese or overweight.” –Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director & HOD, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Delhi, and father to Arjun, 28, Gautam, 25

“I ensured that my son eats a healthy and nutritionally balanced diet and indulges in regular physical activity.” –Prof. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals Group, Delhi, and father to Devaang, 26

“I ensured that my son eats everything, irrespective of his likes and dislikes. This took care of his nutritional requirements filling him up with the necessary vitamins and minerals. Secondly, I always used to suggest him not to be stressed about the petty issues of life and encouraged him to go outdoors for playing. This not only increases concentration but also releases happy hormones, taking the stress factors away. Moreover, staying physically active helps in calorie burn. It helps in keeping the body toned.” —Dr Rajiv Chhabra, HOD, Paediatrics, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, and father to Tanishq, 18

“I inculcated the habit of having home-cooked food and ensured that my daughter doesn’t eat out much. Her junk food intake was next to nil. I also encouraged physical outdoor activities including walks, games and yoga exercises with meditation classes for improving concentration span.” –Dr K Ramalingam, HOD Pediatrics, Fortis Healthcare, NOIDA, and father to Radhika, 21

ON HYGIENIC PRACTICES

“I used to pay a lot of attention to self-hygiene tasks and still do. So, hand-washing was very important to me. It was mandatory for my kids to clean their hands before eating, and after using the bathroom, playing outside, sneezing, or playing with the pet.

Also, dental hygiene is an important part of personal hygiene. Brushing twice a day, once in the morning and then at bedtime was a must for my boys.” –Dr Rahul Nagpal

“I and my wife made sure that Devaang’s dental and hand hygiene are properly maintained. Apart from brushing his teeth twice daily, he had to clean his teeth after chewing sugary eatables. Devaang was taught to wash his hands frequently.” –Prof. Anupam Sibal

“I used to insist that my son bathes twice daily, especially in hot weather. I would also make sure that his nails were clipped and trimmed on a regular basis when he was a small kid.” –Dr Rajiv Chhabra

“Apart from emphasising on personal hygiene, I taught my daughter to consciously avoid littering and wasting electricity and water. Also, her grandmother’s mandate was that nobody can waste food while dining. This got inculcated naturally.” –Dr K Ramalingam

ON THEIR HEALTH WORRIES

“I had two very active boys who were always running around, and my first worry was how to prevent injuries. To protect them from accidents and injuries, such as common cuts, burns, and accidental poisoning, I tried to put them in child-friendly places. I used to make sure that they were given the right toys and educated them about accidental poisoning. There were other areas of concern as well: Drowning in the swimming pool, accidental swallowing of household cleaning products, etc.

My second worry was their digital exposure. So, I created a media use plan for the entire family and set limits on screen time. I encouraged playtime and created tech-free zones at the dinner table and our family time. Apart from these, I informed my kids about net predators. Above all, I tried to become a good role model for them in these issues.” –Dr Rahul Nagpal

“I was worried if my son was getting the required eight hours of sleep every night. This is what the body needs. Containing his screen time was another cause of concern.” –Prof. Anupam Sibal

“I was concerned about the fact that I bring a lot of bugs home from the hospital. The chances of these germs getting transferred to my kid and family members was high. The other two areas of concern were skin and dental health, which are often ignored.” —Dr Rajiv Chhabra

“My prime area of concern was the likelihood of obesity, given my daughter’s long hours of study and tutorials. Also, I must confess that social and psychological well-being of kids in these days of cut-throat competition and sexual abuse is also a growing concern. –Dr K Ramalingam