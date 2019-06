Watch these films together with your kids to get a fresh perspective on father-child relationship and relish its beauty in a more profound way. © Shutterstock

The whole world celebrates Father’s Day once a year. Every third Sunday of June is dedicated to commemorate dads all over the world. The celebration of Father’s Day started in the year 1966. While dads, like moms, deserve to be celebrated every day for the way they support and encourage us throughout our lives, it’s good to dedicate a day to make them feel special. On Father’s Day, the onus is on kids to find ways to spend quality time with dads and make them feel loved all the more. But fathers can also take this day as an opportunity to introspect and re-evaluate their bonding with kids. Here, we share a list of movies with all you dads which will help you do just that. Watch these films together with your kids to get a fresh perspective on father-child relationship and relish its beauty in a more profound way.

PIKU (2015)

Director: Shoojit Sircar

This film depicts the emotional tale of a 70-year-old father, Bhashkor Banerjee (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and his daughter Piku (played by Deepika Padukone). We all are aware of the obsession of the Bengali population about their gut health and bowel movement. In this movie, Sircar touches upon that issue while exploring the nuances of a father-daughter relationship.

Mr. Banerjee is suffering from chronic constipation and doesn’t let go of a single chance to describe the intricate details of his bowel issues. His eccentric behaviour, (sometimes unacceptable too!) and habits lead to spats with everyone from servants and relatives to Piku. This new-age independent-minded girl is always on her toes, thanks to her dad’s idiosyncrasies. Despite all, she never fails her dad. From keeping a check on his health to fulfilling his desires, this daughter always goes that extra mile to do it all.

Father’s takeaway: While it is okay to rely upon your kids, allow them some breathing space too. Be your child’s strength, not weakness.

DANGAL (2016)

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

This movie is a biographical sports drama depicting story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler and his 4 daughters. The film shows how Singh (played by Amir Khan) figured out potential of his daughters to become wrestlers and started coaching them. Despite facing a lot of criticisms from villagers, he continued the training and finally helped her daughters get medals in wrestling. In fact, one of his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) managed to become the first Indian female wrestler to win a gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Father’s takeaway: Don’t discriminate your kids on the basis of their gender. Go all out to support them and help them excel in their path ahead. Fight against the society for their cause, if need be.

BICYCLE THIEVES (1948)

Director: Vittorio De Sica

This movie is set in post-war Rome. It revolves around the journey of Antonio (played by Lamberto Maggioran) and his son Bruno (played by Enzo Staiola) in the search of a stolen cycle. Antonio’s job depends on this cycle, which gets stolen on the first day he joins a job. This is when the real story begins. The search that this father-son duo embarks upon together takes us through the struggles they face and fight together. However, throughout this journey, the son has remained as a rather neglected entity. However, Bruno stays as a rock-solid support to his father till the end of this soul-searching journey. It is for but for Bruno, that his father’s life is ultimately saved when he is caught stealing someone else’s bicycle. The owner of the cycle doesn’t hand Antonio over to the police out of compassion for his little boy, looking eagerly at his father, trapped in a helpless situation.

Father’s takeaway: Try to be a role model to your child. Don’t set a bad example to your child even at hard times.

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS (2006)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

This movie is all about a San Francisco man Chris Gardner (played by Will Smith) and his struggle to earn bread and butter for himself and his son Christopher (Jaden Christopher Syre Smith). The struggle begins when Gardner’s wife leaves for New York for better work opportunities and he has to take care of his soon to be 5-year-old son singlehandedly. The plot depicts the dauntless fight of a man, neck deep in debt, to get back to the mainstream of life and save the sinking boat of his family. This, he ultimately accomplishes with hard work beyond measure, some luck and the silent support of his son.

Father’s take away: No matter how much tough the situation is, never give up. Your child is watching you and learning the same.

FINDING NEMO (2003)

Director: Andrew Stanton

This animated movie is about a young and cheerful clownfish named Nemo and his father Marlin. It features Marlin’s journey of finding his son who sneaked away from the reef and got captured by a scuba driver. The overprotective dad’s seemingly endless efforts speak volumes for the real-life bond between a father and his child.

Father’s takeaway: It’s important to protect your child as a father. But being overprotective can backfire. Take a balanced approach towards parenting.

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

Director: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

This is an animation film about a supervillain named Gru and the three orphan girls he adopted. He adopts these girls, Margo, Edith, and Agnes to infiltrate into his rival, Vector’s base and steal a device that is capable of shrinking the physical size of anything. These three little girls sneak into Vector’s space in the pretext of selling cookies and accomplish Gru’s mission. After getting this device, Gru tries to get rid of these girls, but in vain. Now, he is too attached to the girls to let go of them. He leaves no stones unturned to rescue them when Vector kidnaps Margo, Edith, and Agnes and re-adopts the girls. The end of the film sees Gru writing them a bedtime storybook based on his own experiences.

Father’s takeaway: It is not necessary to be a biological father to nurture a child. Every child is special and genuine love from the innermost recess of your soul knows no barrier.

DEAR DAD (2016)

Director: Tanuj Bhramar

This movie is about the introspective journey of a father-son duo: 14-year-old Shivam (played by Himanshu Sharma) and his 45-year-old dad Nitin (played by Arvind Swamy). In the film, both of them head towards a road trip where they open their heart to each other and share their most intimate secrets with each other. The father comes out of the closet and reveals that he is gay while the son confides about his love life. This soul-searching excursion helps them know and accept each other better, strengthening their bond. Though the son was a little bewildered by his father’s sexual orientation in the beginning and wanted to find a ‘cure’ for it with the help of a quack, he finally emerged proud.

Father’s takeaway: Find ways to spend some alone-time with your kids and don’t hesitate to share your secrets with them in an age-appropriate manner. You never know, you may find the greatest support in them.

Mr. MOM (1983)

Director: Stan Dragoti

It is a comedy film which features the story of an unemployed engineer named Jack Butler (played by Michael Keaton) who lives with his wife Caroline (Teri Garr) and three children. In the movie, Jack tries to fulfil the duties of a mother while his wife lands a full-time job. Mr. Mom upholds the concept of stay-at-home dads.

Father’s takeaway: How about trying your hands at being a house dad? Sometimes, it is important to reshuffle your societal roles. This may help you evolve as more well-rounded person.

UDAAN (2010)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

This movie is about a 17-year-old boy named Rohan (played by Rajat Barmecha) who desires to be a writer. However, his abusive father Bhairav Singh (played by Ronit Roy) doesn’t let him do want he wants. One day after being expelled from his boarding school, Rohan comes back to his home where his father and half-brother Arjun lives. His father forces him to work at his metalworking factory and pursue his graduation from a local university. He constantly expresses his disappointment with his son by abusing him physically humiliating him. Later, in the end, Rohan flew from the town for Mumbai to achieve his dream.

Father’s takeaway: This movie tells you what you should never do as a father, come what may. Instead of standing as an obstacle, help your kids pursue their passion.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE (1991)

Director: Charles Shyer

The plot of the movie revolves around a man named George Banks (played by Steve Martin), a businessman and owner of an athletic shoe company. When his daughter informs him that she is getting married, Banks finds it extremely difficult to accept the idea of estrangement with his daughter. Eventually, he learns to live with his new son-in-law and finds happiness in his daughter’s.

Father’s takeaway: The separation anxiety of a dad is human. So is his inability to accept the fact that he has to share his daughter’s love. Bu, you need to set your kids free for their happiness. Learn to adapt to the changing dynamics of children’s lives.