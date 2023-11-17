Gwyneth Paltrow On What Co-Parenting Looks Like With Ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split amicably in 2014. (Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow)

The actor and entrepreneur said her musician ex-husband comes and "sprinkles fairy dust".

Co-parenting can be a tricky situation, because on one hand the couple is estranged, and on the other, they are expected to come together and interact for the sake of their children, who probably love and dote on them equally. But, in Gwyneth Paltrow's case, co-parenting has been a smooth ride, for which the actor and businesswoman is immensely grateful.

Paltrow has been co-parenting and raising her children -- 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses -- with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for many years now. Speaking exclusively with People magazine, the 51-year-old mom said of her ex-husband, "He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, 'Let's go jump in the ocean', when it's 58 degrees, or, 'Let's go to this weird guitar store'. He always wants to do these fun adventures with [the kids] and activities."

She added that Martin has "a real sweetness". "And so, he brings that to the way that he parents them... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings -- it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

Paltrow also talked about their split, telling the publication that the decision to part ways "was never an easy one" for either of them, but that they prioritised their children. "I just always say, to say you want to put your kids first and actually to put them first are two different things. I think we all think we want to put our kids first, but when it's sort of...you're making a sacrifice or you feel angry or hurt, sometimes it's hard to do that," she was quoted as saying.

The couple split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

Speaking about their divorce and what it meant for the children, the 'Iron Man' actor said they had researched divorce and talked to people who had experienced it. "Everybody who had come from a divorced house, said, 'It wasn't really the divorce. Of course, it was hard to go back and forth to different houses, but that wasn't really the thing that messed me up. It was that my dad wouldn't come into the house to pick us up, or my mother would drop us at the end of the driveway or they couldn't even be together at graduation'."

The couple did not want that for their children. Calling her ex her family, she told People: "Chris and I just said, 'Let's just never do that and let's try to get through the hard part of this and remember our friendship'.