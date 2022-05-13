Good Parenting: Why Playtime Is The Most Important Gift You Could Give Your Kids

Children who play more tend to be happier.

Children who play more tend to be happier and co-operative compared to those who play less. Playtime helps children to develop physically, socially and emotionally.

As important as it is for parents to take care of the physical health needs of their child, it is also important for them to take care of their child's mental health too. For a healthy child's growth, it is most important to have both mental and physical health balanced equally in a healthy way.

Parents find it easy to identify their child's physical health needs compared to their mental health needs. In order to nurture a child's mental health, it is important for them to have playtime. Playtime is considered to be one of the most significant parts of a child's life as it helps them to develop physically, socially and emotionally. Playtime gives your kids the opportunity to experiment their creativity and explore new interests, leading to their primary foundation of fun with learning along with honing their skills. It helps in boosting critical thinking and curiosity of the children which stands as a base for their intellectual development. Playtime provides an opportunity for the child to connect and interact socially with people while playing together with their peers and also helps in developing their social skills.

Playtime is key to happiness for children

Children who play more tend to be happier and co-operative compared to those who play less, as children learn to blend in socially through their interactions. For a child to grow up it is important for them to handle their emotions and while playing they put themselves in challenging situations where they learn to process and control their emotions, which eventually encourages them to build confidence and self-esteem. Children learn negotiation skills and conflict resolution skills when they are thinking on their feet and playtime provides them the space to learn these skills and helps them to make decisions on their own.

It is observed that children who do not have the chance to solve their own problems, make their own decisions and control their actions may end up feeling that they aren't in control of their life and that is when depression or anxiety occurs when one feels that they have a lack of control over their life.

Children resist to stay at a single place, and it is important for them to have physical activity like play hours in order to have a healthy growth, which helps in maintaining a healthy body. Kids tend to understand things when they are taught in a fun and playful way. It creates an interest in them when things are taught in their way. This makes learning simpler for them. More than anything, playtime is the time for happiness.

It is the time that children are going to remember and cherish forever. Giving playtime to your kid is the best gift that any parents could ever give. The playtime you give your child will build them as a better person for the world tomorrow.

To play is a gift, let them play.

The article has been contributed by Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

