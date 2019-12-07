Emotional intelligence, also known more commonly as EQ, refers to a person’s ability to understand, use and manage his or her emotions in positive ways. It can help a person get rid of stress, communicate more effectively, empathise with others, positively face challenges and defuse any conflict. It can also help you nurture relationships, do well at school and work and be successful in professional life. If you are an emotionally intelligent person, you will always be in tune with your feelings. It also boosts mental and physical health. Basically, it is based on four attributes, self-management, self-awareness, social awareness