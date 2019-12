The more you know about the condition, the better equipped you are at making informed decisions. © Shutterstock

A new study at the Lancaster University in Britain says that a genetic alteration that increases the risk of developing Autism impairs brain communication. Researchers say that people with a genetic deletion known as chromosome 2p16.3 deletion often experience developmental delay and have learning difficulties. They are also around 15 times more likely to develop Autism and 20 times more likely to develop Tourette’s Syndrome. But researchers say that they don’t understand the mechanisms involved completely. According to them, this genetic deletion disrupts a brain area known as the Thalamus, compromising its ability to communicate with other brain areas. Researchers also saw changes in brain regions that are responsible for processing sensory information and in learning and memory. The journal Cerebral Cortex published this study.

It can be difficult to detect autism in children as its symptoms can be similar to other mental or behavioural disorders. Spotting the early signs is essential for parents, so that therapy can start immediately. As you know your child better than your pediatrician, do not disregard your own experience and observation as your doctor might not be able to gauge everything in a 15-minute visit. Let us take a look at some early signs that point to this condition.

Social Limitations

Infants usually respond to voice, grasp a finger, gaze at faces and smile by four to six months of age. Children with autism find it difficult to have day-to-day human interactions. For autistic toddlers, it’s tough to play social games. They are loners and do not respond to their parent’s reactions of anger or affection.

Communication Difficulties

Most toddlers start babbling, point to objects they want, respond to voices and make faces when they are displeased, by their first birthday. Autistic children struggle in learning and combining words. They may utter a single word or phrase repeatedly or repeat what they hear (echolalia). They fail to express themselves through facial gestures and body movements. Some would speak with a deep voice or sing a high-pitched song suddenly.

Repetitiveness

Autistic children love to follow a routine which may include arranging and rearranging objects, rocking back and forth, hand-flapping and repeating words, phrases or sounds. Self-stimulating repetitive behavior such as wiggling fingers in front of their eyes is another symptom. A slight disturbance in their daily routine leads to sudden outbursts and inappropriate behavior.

Dealing With Autism

When you notice these signs in your child, consult a doctor. While it might be earth-shattering for you, don’t panic and lose hope. Don’t forget that your child looks up to you for help and it is your unconditional love that will help him the most. Here’s what you can do when you learn that your child has autism.

Learn About Autism

The more you know about the condition, the better equipped you are at making informed decisions. Learn about treatment options, ask questions and inquire about new therapies.

Understand Your Child Better

Understand what makes your child stressful and uncomfortable and what calms him down.

Accept Your Child

Do not focus on how your kid is different from other children. Celebrate small successes and enjoy his quirks.

Don’t Give Up

You cannot predict the course that autism might take. Don’t give up and worry about what life has in store for your child. Some of the greatest minds in history have had autism.

Treating The Condition

Early intervention can help children from birth to three years of age learn important skills. Treatment can be broken down into four categories.

Diet Management: Many biomedical interventions require a diet change and removal (or inclusion) of certain foods from a child’s diet. Mineral or vitamin supplements are important. Consult a doctor to ensure that your child is getting important vitamins and minerals.

Medication: Certain medicines help children deal with autism and assist in managing high energy levels, improve focus and provide relief from depression.

Communication & Behavioural Approaches: Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) is a therapy where lessons are broken down into simple parts for children and positive reinforcement is used to reward correct answers and behaviours. Treatment & Education Of Autistic & Related Communication-Handicapped Children (TEACCH) is a system that uses visual cues to teach skills. Picture cards are used to show a child how to get dressed by breaking down information to small steps.

Occupational Therapy helps kids live independently by focusing on their eating, bathing, dressing and other habits. Speech Therapy enhances their verbal communication skills and in Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS), children are taught to use picture symbols to ask, answer questions and communicate in this therapy. Sensory Integration Therapy is beneficial in children who are disturbed by certain sounds, smell or do not like being touched.

Complementary & Alternative Treatments

Some parents and healthcare professionals suggest the use of chelation therapy (removal of heavy metals like lead from the body), special diets, biologicals (such as the usage of the hormone secretin) or body-based systems (such as deep pressure) and other alternative treatments. Consult your doctor before starting any such treatment.

Text sourced from zliving.com