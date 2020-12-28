The flu vaccine is important to keep your kids from getting sick. It is even more of a necessity at times of the pandemic, with a dangerous disease lurking over our heads. With coronavirus looming large, it is vital to stay protected in order to avoid hospitalization. Plus, influenza and coronavirus together can wreak havoc on your kids’ body, which is why it is essential to get your kid vaccinated. Also Read - Why you shouldn’t miss a flu shot during pregnancy?

Importance Of Flu Shot For Children

With the coronavirus outbreak, many people have overlooked the importance of other conditions. They have been focusing only on COVID, which is necessary but doesn’t mean that you should neglect other diseases. It is as important to protect yourself from infections like influenza as safeguarding yourself against COVID. Also Read - Scared of Pneumonia? Influenza infections can increase bacterial pneumonia risk

Flu is an extremely contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza A or B viruses. It is often confused with the common cold because of similar symptoms. It is important to consult a professional doctor to be sure. Flu is an epidemic that can affect children of any age. It is essential to get flu shots to help your child build immunity so that they stay protected against the flu. While anyone can get infected with the flu, children are more prone to such illnesses. Children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk and should be vaccinated to avoid complications. Also Read - WHO highlights influenza risk for kids, pregnant women during pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), between 1,40,000 and 8,10,000 people are hospitalized annually with flu. So, if this hasn’t given you enough reason to give your child the flu shot, here are some other reasons that might help you understand its importance.

Reduces the risk of flu illness, which may reduce the chance of hospitalization among children

Can make the illness less severe among people prone to getting sick with the flu

Alleviates the risk of developing high-risk complications, especially among kids who are younger than 5 years

Helps prevent the spread of flu to babies younger than 6 months

When Should Your Child Get A Flu Shot?

According to the CDC, a child should get a flu shot six months after birth. This is because babies younger than six months have their mother’s immunity to stay protected. Children need to be immunized up to five years of age.

Other Tips To Keep In Mind To Protect Your Child

In this pandemic, it is better to keep your child safe from the flu due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Apart from the flu vaccine, here are some other ways to protect your child against these respiratory infections.