First-Time Parents? Never Do These 4 Things To Your New Born

Are You A First Time Parent? 4 Things You Should Never Do To Your New Born

Every first time parent is nervous while taking care of their new born baby. They sure love their baby to the moon but the responsibilities are equally overwhelming. But don't worry! With awareness about some newborn care tips and some mistakes you must avoid, you can be great at parenting! A newborn baby is a delicate little thing that requires a lot of love and care and is solely dependent on his/her parents for that. The responsibility can be scary but with the right guidance and knowledge you will know what to do and what not to do.

Do Not Feed Them Cow Milk

For the first 12 months, a new born baby should only be fed with their mothers breast milk and nothing else. As per CDC, feeding a baby with any other milk increases their risk for intestinal bleeding. Breast milk also ensures that your child will inherit all of its good properties and nutrients. When a baby does not receive enough breast milk, he or she might develop a weak immune system. Moreover, cows milk has a lot of nutrients which babies cannot digest and is also not the right kind of nutrients for a new born.

Do Not Bathe Them

Bathing a new born can be tricky but there are some simple things that all mothers should keep in mind. Firstly, doctors state that never bathe a baby before the umbilical cord has fallen off and the area near their umbilical cord has healed completely. If this is not properly followed, there might be a risk of infection.

Do Not Give Them Water

As stated by the UNICEF guidelines for child development, for the first 6 months a baby doesn't need water as the nutritional requirements of water are provided to them by breast milk alone. Also, their digestive system is not that strong to process that much amount of liquid.

Do Not Give Them Solid Food Before 6 Months

If a new born baby is given solid food before they are 6 months old, it could increase their risks of becoming seriously ill like getting diarrhea. This can make them thin, weak and in some cases can even be life threatening. This has been stated by UNICEF guidelines for child development.

