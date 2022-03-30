First 1000 Days Of Your Baby Are Crucial: Know Why

First 1000 Days Of Your Baby Are Crucial: Care More To Help Them Lead A Healthy Life

From the time of conceiving to the time your kid reaches the age of 2, it is crucial that you give them the most love and care. Read on to know why it's important.

Did you know? The first 1,000 days of a child's life are from the time they are conceived until they reach 2 years of age (9 months of pregnancy and 24 months after the baby is born). These 1,000 days are crucial for the child's overall development. Read on to know more about this, and take utmost care of your little one during this time.

The first 1,000 days, right from conception to two years are critical for the brain, body, metabolism, and immune system development. Malnutrition during this time is associated with health issues such as improper growth. The baby will need adequate nutrition, strong bonds, safety and security, and a healthy environment to thrive. The right diet (nutrition) during pregnancy and early days of childhood will help a baby's learning, physical skills and emotions to get developed. Being hungry or exposed to stress or trauma during this important phase can have a lifelong effect on a child's development.

Factors To Take Care Of During The First 1000 Days

The important factors that you need to take care of:

Good nutrition

Receiving good nutrition in the womb is required for the child's overall well-being. What a mother eats will directly affect the baby's metabolism, immune system, and organs development. Poor nutrition during pregnancy and early life can invite serious health risks such as obesity, heart disease, and stroke later on. Pregnant women should try to eat a well-balanced diet and breastfeed their babies for at least 6 months. After 6 months, complementary food should be started along with breastfeeding. Remember that iron, folic acid, protein, fatty acids, iodine, and zinc are needed for children. Any deficiency of these nutrients during the first 1,000 days can cause a lot of damage. It will be essential for you to invest enough time when it comes to your child's health.

Avoid stress and trauma

If the mother is stressed or in trauma during the delivery, then this may take a toll on the nervous system and the growth of the little one. Again, the baby will have health issues such as obesity, heart problems, diabetes, or even high blood pressure.

Love, safety, bonding, and security

The child will need that love, affection, care, a strong bond with their parents. The baby should be at ease, feel safe, communicate properly, learn languages, show emotions. Parents should try to spend quality time with the baby. Socio-emotional development and cognitive skills also need to be developed properly. If you do not pay attention to children then there will be poor cognition, poor educational performance.

Vaccination

The mother needs to get vaccinated during pregnancy so that infections are not transmitted to the newborn. The child must be vaccinated after birth against deadly diseases like Tuberculosis, polio, tetanus, diarrhoea, and pneumonia. Do it as per the doctor's suggestion. Do not miss the baby's vaccination schedule at any cost. Handwashing can ensure hygiene and keep infections at bay.

The Last Word

Parents should consult a gynaecologist when they are actually planning the pregnancy. There is a need for care, proper adequate nutrition, protection from harm and a sense of security, opportunities for early learning, and responsive caregiving for children which will allow them to lead a healthy life.

(The article is contributed by Dr Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)