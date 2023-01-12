Falls Can Cause Skull Fracture In Children: Vomiting, Black Eyes And Other Signs To Watch Out For

Falls are the leading cause of injury in children. Look out for these possible signs and symptoms of skull fracture if you child accidentally falls down from stairs while playing at home.

Children are always enthusiastic about learning new skills, testing their limits, and exploring things around them. Being highly active also makes them more prone to accidents. Slips and falls are common when a child is growing up. While most falls are mild, some falls can result in serious injury, including skull fracture.

An eight-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room (ER) at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in a serious condition after she fell down from the stairs while playing at her home. The fall had caused a cranial fracture, and she had to undergo a surgery.

Signs that may indicate skull fracture

According to doctors in the emergency at Max Super Speciality Hospital, the girl was brought in a serious condition. After the fall, she went unconscious and when she regained consciousness she had bouts of vomiting, developed blackening of her eye and had visible swelling on her head.

Her vitals and breathing were also abnormal. The hospital's ER team quickly assessed her situation to ensure that the child gets treatment within the golden hour. The CT scan showed that the girl had multiple fractures in the base of her skull along with a large collection of clots.

Treatment for skull fracture

The child was immediately moved to the resuscitation area and after a well thought discussion with the parents the child was shifted to the operating room for a neurosurgical intervention with mechanical ventilator support. The surgery lasted for about 8 hours, but it was a success, and the girl was saved.

On admission, the child was in immense pain, had a black eye, a swelling on her head and was constant vomiting, these signs pointed towards a cranial damage, said Dr. Kishalay Datta Director, Emergency & Trauma, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, who led the ER team.

A CT scan was recommended to check for any internal injuries and the reports stated that she had several fractures on the base of her skull which required urgent care, he added.

The child had a speedy recovery in PICU. A month later, she visited the hospital for neurosurgery wellbeing status assessment, and she had recuperated well. All her vitals were found normal during her routine checkup.

The child's parents were also recommended to undergo psychological consultation to overcome the traumatic incident.