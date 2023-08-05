Eye Yoga To Protect Your Kids From The Harmful Effects Of Excessive Screen Time

Excessive screen time can have negative impacts on children's physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Excessive screen time for kids is a concern that has become increasingly prevalent in the digital age. It refers to the extended period of time children spend in front of screens, including smartphones, tablets, computers, televisions, and video game consoles. While technology can be beneficial and educational, excessive screen time can have negative impacts on children's physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Sabrina Merchant, Founder of Li'lyogis and Internationally certified yoga and mindfulness expert for kids, shares some exercises to protect your child's vision and reduce eye strain due to excessive screen time.

Impact of excessive screen time on kids' health

Sabrina Merchant pointed out some of the potential issues associated with excessive screen time for kids, such as:

Health problems

Social and emotional effects

Sleep disturbances

Academic performance

Behavioral issues

Addiction and dependence

Eye yoga for kids

Yoga for eyes, also known as eye yoga or eye exercises, consists of simple techniques to relax and strengthen the eye muscles, improve vision, and reduce eye strain. These exercises are particularly beneficial for people who spend long hours in front of screens, have jobs that require intense visual focus, or experience eye fatigue. Here are some common eye yoga exercises you can try:

Eye Rolling

This exercise is not only beneficial for the eyes but also helps in improving concentration. Start by sitting in any comfortable position. (Sukhasana or Vajrasana)

Start by gazing in front. Then slowly, without moving your head, move your eyeballs to shoulder in one continuous movement, without blinking. Gently move your eyes back to centre and then towards left shoulder. Return gaze to centre and then move your eyes up and down without moving your head or blinking.

Use this rhyme: Up to the ceiling, Down to the floor, Right to the window, Left to the door.

Palming

Sit quietly and close your eyes. Take a few deep breaths and stay relaxed. Now, rub the palms of your hands vigorously, and place the warm palms gently over your eyelids. This will give instant relaxation to the eyes and the eye muscles. Keep the eyes closed and lower your hands. You will feel the dryness fade away gradually. Repeat the process at least three times.

Nasal Gaze

Let your eyes focus on the tip of your nose. Keep gazing for a few seconds and then close the eyes.

Eye massage

Close your eyes and use your fingertips to gently massage your eyelids and the area around your eyes in a circular motion. This promotes blood circulation and relaxation of the eye muscles.

Sabrina Merchant, however, noted that eye yoga exercises are not a substitute for professional eye care, especially if you have specific eye conditions or vision problems.

"Eye yoga can be a useful addition to your daily routine to help maintain healthy eyes and reduce eye strain, but it should be done with care and moderation. By finding a healthy balance between screen time and other activities, parents can help ensure that their children benefit from technology without experiencing the negative consequences of excessive screen time," she added.

