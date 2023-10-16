Exclusive: Dr Nihar Parekh On Recognising And Dealing With A Child’s Mental Health Disorders

VERIFIED

Denial is the most common reaction from parents to mental issues in children, but this only makes the child suffer.

Pediatric stage is a primary and crucial chance of the diagnosis of mental health concerns in children. Read on to know it all.

Mental health problems can affect not only adults but also children. This is especially true after the COVID-19 pandemic, when children had to suddenly face a lot of changes and restrictions. Parents are frequently having to deal with changes in their child's behaviour and emotions. Anger issues, irritation, anxiety, attention disorder and disobedience may seem like normal childhood behaviour. But according to paediatricians, these may be early signs of more serious mental health problems. Most child specialists agree that if such behaviour persists for weeks, it is best to get help from a certified medical professional. To get a better understanding of how exactly to recognise and deal with a child's mental health problems, we reached out to Mumbai's renowned paediatrician Dr Nihar Parekh. Scroll down for this exclusive interview with TheHealthsite.com.

Q. Can you tell us something about your research particularly in the context of child mental health?

A. Our research is our experience of seeing 50 to 70 patients everyday for over 18 years now. Overtime we have realised that psychosomatic manifestations are physical manifestations of mental stress. Specifically post-COVID especially the explosion and exposure of social media. Kids are now coming with a lot of physical manifestations of disturbed mental health.

TRENDING NOW

Q. What does mental health encompass, and why is it important to focus on it in paediatric care?

A. Mental health is as important as physical health. As a part of overall growth and well-being mental health sometimes commands or surpasses the importance of physical health because if the child is mentally not healthy, it leads to recurrent sickness due to lack of appetite, lack of positive hormones being secreted in the body, poor immunity, disturbed sleep and emotional tantrums.

Q. What are early indicators that parents/caregivers should be aware of when it comes to mental health issues in children?

You may like to read

A. Any change of behavioural patterns in the form of excessive sleep, less sleep, child preferring only to be with friends or being excessively social or excessively isolated. Eating a lot or not eating at all, being very emotionally fragile, screaming, shouting at a drop of a hat. These are some easy early signs of mental illnesses in children which should be observed carefully.

Q. How do paediatricians effectively assess a child's mental health during routine check-ups?

A. Pediatric stage is a primary and crucial chance of the diagnosis of mental health concerns in children. With a child above 5 and seven years of age, there is a high occurrence of observing a trend of mental issues more than physical issues, if present. The behaviour of the child on being probed with questions, the reaction of the child on being told of or while giving certain instructions, the medical or behavioural history from parents, child's response to social surroundings and schools are good enough observations to assess the underlying mental disorder.

Q. How do you approach discussions about a child's mental health with parents?

A. A strong doctor-patient relationship is essential for open communication about mental health concerns. As a paediatrician, I help parents understand that addressing mental health concerns is a natural part of parenting. The approach to such discussions with parents requires empathy, professionalism, and a commitment to providing the best care possible for their kids.

At first, it's highly advisable to educate parents about child development, common behavioural and emotional milestones, and signs of potential mental health issues; and help parents distinguish between normal childhood behaviour and signs of more significant problems. It's significant to empower parents by offering guidance on strategies and interventions to support their child's mental health.

The paediatric professionals are torchbearers to help reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues by emphasising that seeking help is a sign of strength and love for one's child. They encourage parents to reach out for support when needed. Fortunately, because of the information out there, the availability, the exposure of the parents, and their understanding of mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, panic disorders, body image issues in children, it is not that difficult anymore to open the can of mental health issues about their children; it's much widely accepted now spoken about and parents are also very open to early intervention and treatment.

Q. Could you highlight some of the common mental health challenges or disorders encountered in your paediatric practice?

A. Certainly, in my paediatric practice, I frequently encounter various mental health challenges and disorders in children and adolescents. These include anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder, as well as mood disorders like depression and bipolar disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is another common issue, affecting focus and behaviour. Additionally, I often address behaviour disorders and conduct disorders. Eating disorders also arise. Cases of phobias and early depressions are also commonly seen.

Q. Pieces of advice to parents to promote good mental health and resilience in children from an early age?

A. But it all starts with building trust with the parents so they accept your diagnosis. Once the parents trust you, you are able to communicate the child's issues to them more clearly. Denial is the most common reaction from parents to mental issues in children, but this only makes the child suffer. Always remember that it's only with collaborative efforts by both doctor and the parents along with other professionals such as mental health specialists will strategize best therapy for the child's mental health needs.

Don't hesitate to consult paediatric mental health specialists when persistent issues arise.

Spend quality time together to strengthen bonds.

Foster interests and hobbies to boost self-confidence and skill development.

Encourage your child to express their thoughts and feelings openly. Be a compassionate listener.

Validate your child's emotions and let them know it's okay to feel a range of feelings.

Teach age-appropriate coping strategies like deep breathing, mindfulness, and positive self-talk.

Help your child develop problem-solving skills to tackle challenges effectively.

Don't hesitate to consult paediatric mental health specialists when persistent issues arise.



Q. What role do paediatricians play in reducing the stigma associated with children mental health issues and how can awareness be raised?

A. It starts with the diagnosis, either by the paediatrician and or by a mental health specialist on giveaways by the parents about behaviour and the schools. Once the mental health issues have been diagnosed, it can either be treated only with behavioural therapies, or counselling. Some of them require medication and some of them require both. Constantly keeping the parents and the caregivers in the loop about the diagnosis and the treatment protocols of keeping them informed. Encouraging them to continue the counselling therapies and suggest ways to motivate kid to pursue the same for better recovery.

Q. In today's fast-paced world, children can experience high levels of stress. What strategies can parents/caregivers employ to help their children manage stress and prevent burnout?

A. In the fast-paced modern world, parents can help children manage stress by fostering open communication, teaching relaxation techniques, maintaining balanced schedules, encouraging play and creative outlets, and setting realistic expectations. Providing emotional support and modeling healthy stress management can prevent burnout and promote resilience in kids.

Q. Are there any upcoming developments or trends in paediatric mental health care that you're particularly excited about?

A. Certainly, telehealth in paediatric mental health is a notable trend. It enhances accessibility to care, especially in remote areas. Additionally, research into innovative interventions, like digital therapies and personalized treatment plans, holds promise for improving outcomes in children's mental health, which is an exciting development in the field.

Q. Were there any specific mental health issues triggered by the pandemic?

A. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues in children. Many experienced increased anxiety, depression, social isolation, and disrupted routines. Remote learning and limited social interactions posed unique challenges. Addressing these issues through support, communication, and professional help became crucial during this period.

RECOMMENDED STORIES