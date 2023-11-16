Everything You Need To Know About Sunscreen Usage In Kids: Best Time, Best Age, Best Type

Does your child use sunscreen? (Photo: Freepik)

Make your kids understand that sunscreen is not optional. It is essential like any other good habit, said a dermatologist.

There are many myths and misconceptions around sunscreen usage. Many people believe that sunscreen is to be only applied when one is leaving the house, or that it can be skipped in winters and on rainy days when there is no sun in the sky; that sunscreen is only to be applied once and that, too, when one is outdoors; it is only meant for adults, not kids. Skin experts have busted many of these myths from time-to-time, insisting on the importance of sunscreen application across age groups, weather conditions, and also when one is indoors.

Putting the spotlight on its usage and how it benefits children, too, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to make an important announcement. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Garekars l Dermatologist (@garekarsmddermatologyclinic)

When should you introduce children to sunscreens?

"You can start as early as six months of age. But, sunscreen application is not recommended in babies younger than six months," said the dermatologist.

TRENDING NOW

What to look for in sunscreen?

The expert said that you must look for sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher. It should be broad spectrum and water resistant.

Which sunscreen to use?

"For kids younger than five years of age, or if your kid has a history of eczema or sensitive skin, it is best to stick to physical or mineral sunscreens. Make your kids understand that sunscreen is not optional. It is essential like any other good habit. But, be practical. Don't expect the kid to reapply sunscreen at school," said Dr Waraich.

What should be the ideal usage for kids?

"Once in the morning before they leave for school, and once in the late afternoon before they head out for their tuitions or evening play," the expert concluded.

You may like to read