Essential oils come with a lot of benefits. But are they safe for babies too? Many parents may not know what to do when it comes to using these oils for babies. If you are a new parent, know that essential oils, if used in moderation, may help a baby. But be sure that there is no adulteration. Essential oils can help in inducing sleep and calming down a baby. It may even provide relief from colic pain.

THINKS TO KEEP IN MIND

Before you use any of these oils for your baby, please ensure that it is properly diluted, and the application method is correct. Avoid oils that contain alcohol as it can irritate a baby’s skin. Make sure that you use essential oils and not synthetic fragrances to avoid rashes and irritation. Keep the bottle of oil away out of your baby’s reach to prevent accidents.

Here are a few essential oils that you can use for your baby.

USEFUL ESSENTIAL OILs

Not all essential oils are suitable for a baby. Hence, it is important to understand the role that each essential oil plays in improving the health of a baby.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a gentle essential oil that helps a baby who have trouble sleeping. Its scent soothes and reduces crankiness. When mixed with lavender, this oil can provide relieve from colic pain.

Distilled lemon

Distilled lemon can boost a child’s energy and mood. Instead of using lemon juice to massage a baby, use distilled lemon as it does not causes skin irritation.

Dill

One teaspoon of dill in any carrier oil, when rubbed on the baby’s belly, can help soothe indigestion.

Lavender

According to a study in National Institute of Health, USA, lavender has anti-bacterial properties that can be used on insect bites and to reduce itchiness. Lavender oil massage has been linked to sleep in fussy babies.

Mandarin

Like lavender, mandarin also has a calming effect. It does not contain any phototoxic elements and is safe for direct application to a babies skin.